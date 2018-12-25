GARY, IN - Zlatija 'Goldie' Djerich age 84, known by many as 'The Strudel Lady from Gary', passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Born in Crna Gora (Montenegro-former Yugoslavia) and immigrated to America following WWII. She was a longtime active, Founding Member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, and its Circle of Serbian Sisters-'Kolo'. Her beloved Husband Stevan, preceeded Her in death. Zlatija is survived by her children, Wally (Mira) Djerich and Helen (Jon) Street. Dear Grandchildren: Dan Westforth (Anna) David Westforth and Stephanie Djerich. Sisters Milka (Radisav) Milich and Leposava (late Draguje) Bozovic, along with many Nephews, Nieces, Kumovi and dear friends.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. Elijah Cathedral, 8700 Taft Street, Merrillville with V. Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic, officiating. Interment, Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. A Pomen prayer service will be offered at 7:00 PM. May Her Memory Be Eternal! For further info, please phone Mileva or Dave at 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.