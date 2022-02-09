Dec. 21, 1925 – Feb. 5, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Zora Galovic, age 96, of Griffith formerly of Hammond entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

She is survived by four children: Mary Bicanic, Kathy (Mijo Iveljic, John Galovic, and Ana (Jim) Filby; four grandchildren: Renata, Robert (Rhonda), Mark, and Mario (Mary Beth); four great grandchildren: Megan (Billy), Sarah, Mario, and Giuliana; numerous other family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Galovic; son, Mark Galovic; son in law, Mato Bicanic; and her parents, Marko and Ana Brckovic.

Private funeral service entrusted to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN 46323. Funeral service officiated by Father Stephen Bedenikovic, O.F.M. followed by burial at St John Cemetery, Hammond.

Zora was born and raised in Croatia. She came to the USA in 1967. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church when she lived in Hessville. Zora enjoyed crocheting and was a great cook and baker. She loved spending time with her family. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.