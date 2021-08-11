CROWN POINT, IN — Zora M. Meler (nee Stamper), age 103, passed away peacefully at St. Anthony Assisted living on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born October 13, 1917 to Martin and Mary (nee Markovic) Stamper, in Gary, IN. Zora grew up in Gary and graduated from Emerson High School in 1936. She joined her sister, Elizabeth, working at US Steel Sheet and Tin Mill. Zora met her dear husband Wayne and they were married in 1940 and enjoyed over 65 years of marriage. She was a wonderful homemaker, spectacular cook and baker. All of her family would look forward to the dish Aunt Zora brought to the party. She enjoyed entertaining, reading, bowling and traveling, especially to Las Vegas. Zora was a devoted Catholic and attended St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart. Love always lived in her home. She was an exceptional daughter, sister, mother, aunt, friend, and shoulder to cry on.