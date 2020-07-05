IN LOVING MEMORY OF ZUBDIEL V. ESCOBEDO JR. "Lil Ernie" ON HIS 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEAN - His smiling ways, ability to love unconditionally, beautiful face, are a pleasure to recall, he had a kindly word for each and died beloved of all. Some day we hope to meet him. Someday, we know not when, to clasp his hand in Heaven, never to part again. We miss and love you so much! God bless you Lil Ernie. Love, Mom, Dad, Simone, Carlos and your entire Family!