IN LOVING MEMORY OF ZUBDIEL V. ESCOBEDO JR. "Lil Ernie" October 29, 1979 - June 29, 2018. His smiling ways, ability to love unconditionally, pleasant face, are a pleasure to recall, he had a kindly word for each and died beloved of all. Some day we hope to meet him. Someday, we know not when, to clasp his hand in Heaven, never to part again. We miss and love you so much! God bless you Lil Ernie. Love, Mom, Dad, Simone, Carlos and Family.
