Officer injured during chase of suspect armed with gun, police say

A Portage police officer was injured while chasing a suspect who was armed with a gun, authorities said.

The officer attempted to pull over a motorist for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stone Avenue and County Line Road on the border with Lake Station and Lake County on the city's far west side at about 4 p.m. Monday, according to Portage police.

The suspect tried to speed away, leading the officer on a brief chase before crashing into a fence in a driveway on County Line Road, police said.

The suspect then got out of the car and took off on foot, police said.

"The initial officer gave chase but lost sight of the suspect when he injured his knee climbing over a fence," the Portage Police Department said in a news release. "Once backup units arrived in the area the suspect was located and another foot chase ensued where the suspect was ultimately taken into custody."

Portage police recovered a gun at the scene.

"At this point all suspects are in custody and there is no ongoing danger to the community," according to Portage police.