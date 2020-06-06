Officers claim 'calculated attack' by former Michigan City mayor in new civil lawsuit

Four officers filed a civil lawsuit against former Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer and the city's government Tuesday, alleging a "calculated attack" by Meer against them after they arrested his stepson, Adam Bray, in October.
The four officers, Cpl. Willie Henderson, Lt. Timothy Richardson, Cpl. Francisco Rodriguez and Cpl. Kyle Shiparski, claim in their lawsuit, filed in LaPorte County Superior Court, that Meer, acting as an agent of the city government, defamed and caused them emotional distress.
The officers are seeking compensatory damages in excess of $500,000 against Meer and the city government, as well as punitive damages because of Meer's actions performed “knowingly, willfully, and with malicious intent," according to court records.
Meer already faces five felony counts of intimidation, a felony count of official misconduct as a public servant and two misdemeanor counts of false informing in a separate criminal case. That case was first filed in LaPorte Superior Court, but was transferred to Porter County in November.
Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman was also appointed as a special prosecutor after Meer's defense attorney alleged LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake and his office have "a special interest" and conflict of interest in defending itself against accusations of conspiracy and political motives for pursuing the charges against Meer.
Bray was arrested in October for possession of narcotics/cocaine, possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement by the four officers, who were members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
In the days following Bray's arrest, Meer claimed through official press releases and other phone and email communications with law enforcement that a setup had occurred, coordinated between police and Lake, to target Bray.
Meer communicated his allegations to then-Police Chief Mark Swistek that the officers had committed unethical, illegal acts. The officers claim in their civil lawsuit that the press releases and internal communications were false and damaged their professional and personal reputations, according to court records.
The officers also claim Meer's communications caused them emotional distress, to lose credibility, to become subject to public contempt and criticism and impaired their employment.
The officers are represented by South Bend-based Law Offices of Donald J. Schmid.
Meer pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges he faces. Meer lost his reelection campaign in November to Republican Duane Parry.
A spokesperson for the City of Michigan City did not immediately respond for comment.
Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.