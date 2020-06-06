Officers claim 'calculated attack' by former Michigan City mayor in new civil lawsuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four officers filed a civil lawsuit against former Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer and the city's government Tuesday, alleging a "calculated attack" by Meer against them after they arrested his stepson, Adam Bray, in October.

The four officers, Cpl. Willie Henderson, Lt. Timothy Richardson, Cpl. Francisco Rodriguez and Cpl. Kyle Shiparski, claim in their lawsuit, filed in LaPorte County Superior Court, that Meer, acting as an agent of the city government, defamed and caused them emotional distress.

The officers are seeking compensatory damages in excess of $500,000 against Meer and the city government, as well as punitive damages because of Meer's actions performed “knowingly, willfully, and with malicious intent," according to court records.

Meer already faces five felony counts of intimidation, a felony count of official misconduct as a public servant and two misdemeanor counts of false informing in a separate criminal case. That case was first filed in LaPorte Superior Court, but was transferred to Porter County in November.