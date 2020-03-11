Ogden Dunes to spend up to $150K for emergency repairs to seawall

OGDEN DUNES — The Town Council approved spending up to $150,000 for expert advice and emergency work to try to keep homes on Shore Drive from sliding into Lake Michigan.
“Homes could actually suffer damage in the next storm or two,” Beach Nourishment and Protection Committee Chairman Rodger Howell told the council in an emergency session Tuesday night.
“Something’s going to fail really bad in the next storm or two,” he said.
It would take $7 million to $10 million, perhaps more, to rebuild the seawall protecting homes on the east side of Ogden Dunes for long-term protection, he said. In the meantime, the town is scrambling to provide short-term relief that might last through the summer.
“We’re going to be in repair mode awhile,” he said.
Friday’s high waves were the equivalent of SUVs ramming the seawall, Howell said.
“It’s a 16-foot mountain of water slamming into the wall,” he said. “The more hits it takes, not long until it’s a total compromised failure.”
Along the east side of Ogden Dunes, the lake is 8 feet deep in front of the seawall.
“We really need significant work in front of the wall and on the other side,” he said.
In front of 54 Shore Drive, the lake washed out of the bottom of the seawall about two weeks ago.
The sheet metal “was just flapping in the waves like a piece of tin foil in the wind,” Howell said.
“It needs a smoother profile to make it a really professional repair,” he said.
That means putting large rocks in front of seawall to protect it from waves, something the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has prevented the town from doing because of objections from the National Park Service — a sore point for town officials, who filed a federal lawsuit against the Corps and the park service to try to get the Corps to approve the permit for construction work.
Had the permit been approved so the work could be done earlier, the improved and armored seawall would have lessened the impact of the waves, Howell said.
“We have no option but to go where we would if we had a permit,” said Roger Rhodes, the town’s assistant building commissioner.
Complicating the issue for the town is that the seawall work protects both town property and private homes. Historically, all the work along the wall has been paid for by residents. But what happens if a resident can’t afford the work this time, Rhodes asked.
“This isn’t one homeowner. It’s an integrated system,” Howell said. “If you do it piecemeal, then you can get little failures in the system.”
Homeowners are doing what they can immediately, but their work might not provide lasting relief.
“They’re a one-storm Band-Aid, and in a big storm they won’t last at all,” he said.
Part of the area is in danger “within the next couple of storms,” Howell said.
Councilman Scott Lehman said he saw signs of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources several times over the weekend but received no official word from the DNR.
“Nobody’s called us. They’re sneaking in to take a look at what’s going on,” Lehman said. “They’re peeking over the wall and watching videos on YouTube of the failure of the wall.”
The council instructed its attorney, Julie Paulson, to look into a potential bond issue to raise money for the long-term solution. One suggestion was that the town could pay for work and be reimbursed by homeowners.
The bond issue could take months, and the town needs work right away to protect homes and septic systems from the lake’s relentless pounding. But at least the town will learn how much it could borrow and at what cost, Councilwoman Carolyn Saxton said.
Meanwhile, the town has enough money in its Rainy Day Fund and income tax fund to cover the $150,000 for a marine engineer and urgent work, Clerk-Treasurer Jean Manna said.