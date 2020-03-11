Ogden Dunes to spend up to $150K on emergency repairs to seawall

In front of 54 Shore Drive, the lake washed out of the bottom of the seawall about two weeks ago.

The sheet metal “was just flapping in the waves like a piece of tin foil in the wind,” Howell said.

“It needs a smoother profile to make it a really professional repair,” he said.

That means putting large rocks in front of seawall to protect it from waves, something the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has prevented the town from doing because of objections from the National Park Service — a sore point for town officials, who filed a federal lawsuit against the Corps and the park service to try to get the Corps to approve the permit for construction work.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Had the permit been approved so the work could be done earlier, the improved and armored seawall would have lessened the impact of the waves, Howell said.

“We have no option but to go where we would if we had a permit,” said Roger Rhodes, the town’s assistant building commissioner.

Complicating the issue for the town is that the seawall work protects both town property and private homes. Historically, all the work along the wall has been paid for by residents. But what happens if a resident can’t afford the work this time, Rhodes asked.