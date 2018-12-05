If you've always seen yourself in the pits of the Indianapolis Speedway in the 500, a la Ralphie Parker's Old Man, "A Christmas Story" Comes Home at the Indiana Welcome Center has just the contest for you.
On Saturday, Dec. 8, parent child teams will compete in the "Oh Fuuudge Relay Race" based on the "Christmas Story" scene involving a blown tire, lost lugnuts and an unfortunate curse word (on Ralphie's part at least). Adults and children in two age categories (4-7 and 8-12) will vie for the best time and a prize in each category.
Teams begin in a vehicle outside the center, and the contest starts when they jump out and run to a tire attached by lugnuts to a frame. The parent must remove the tire and pass the lugnuts to the child, who carries them in a hubcap type container while running an obstacle course of tires (think football training camp). The child returns them to the parent, who reattaches the tire. The stopwatch goes off once the pair is back in the vehicle with the doors closed.
According to Erika Dahl, director of communications for the sponsoring South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, the course is usually completed in one to four minutes.
"When it's really cold, it's usually the parent who is having problems taking the lugnuts off," she said. "It's usually dependent on how fast the parent is. "
Participants can register on the "A Christmas Story" Comes Home web site — www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory/oh-fuuudge-relay-race — or at 9:30 a.m. on race day.
"It's dependent on the numbers, but we've never had to cut anyone off," Dahl said of the SSCVA's ability to accommodate participants, who are asked to donate canned food/nonperishable items as an entry fee, to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
The "Oh Fuuudge Relay" has been part of the "A Christmas Story" Comes Home events since they began in 2008, Dahl said. Though she can't recall any colorful language from participants, she said there's plenty of fun.
"If it snows, that's always the best time, because it's slippery," she said with a laugh. "That's when the kids start falling and losing lug nuts."
Racing starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Indiana Welcome Center. 7770 Corinne Drive., Hammond. For more information, call 800-255-5253.