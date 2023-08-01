Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is closing after 15 years at one of Northwest Indiana's most prominent highway interchanges.

The Chicago-style pizzeria and craft beer bar at the northwest corner of U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 plans to close by Aug. 13.

"Thank you for all of the years and all of the memories," the business posted on social media. "We still have a little time left. Come see us and don't let your gift cards and coupons go to waste."

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom was a sit-down restaurant and bar located at 740 E. 81st Ave. near the Star Plaza Theater, Radisson at Star Plaza and Twin Towers just down U.S. 30 from Southlake Mall in Hobart. But White Lodging closed those aged facilities after about four decades and tore them down five years ago to clear space for the $356 million The Farm at Crossroad Commons development hotelier Bruce White envisioned that never came to fruition.

The pizzeria endured for years as a lonely island after everything around it was razed, including a Denny's and a Dairy Queen. The nearby gas station closed, leaving it as the only business left on a street that became a cul-de-sac on a vacant site.

In 2018, the local Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom was acquired by ROC Taproom & Parco Ltd., which also owns and operates 25 Wendy's fast food restaurants in the Midwest and seven Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom locations in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.

Old Chicago is a 47-year-old chain with more than 100 restaurants in 22 states around the country. It specializes in deep dish pizza, tavern-style thin crust, calzones, salads, sandwiches, burgers, Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, pasta and other Italian and Chicago-style fare. It's also known for its craft beer with 30 different beers on tap and its World Beer Tour, which introduces customers to different craft beers from around the globe.

It estimates it has more than 2,900 different beers on tap and sells more than 5 million pints a year. It pours beers from many craft breweries like Stone, New Belgium, Kona, Odell and Firestone Walker.

Mom-and-mom pizzerias across the Region have long offered Chicago-style pizza, particularly tavern crust. Since Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom opened, many more Chicago pizza chains came to Northwest Indiana, including Giordano's in Schererville, Lou Malnati's in Schererville and Pizzeria Uno in Highland and Porter.