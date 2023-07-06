Old National Bank has expanded to the Detroit metro area.

The Evansville-based bank, which gained an extensive footprint in the Calumet Region after acquiring Chicago-based First Midwest Bank, opened a new branch in the Liberty Center in suburban Troy. It celebrated its entry into the second largest metro area in the Midwest at the Detroit Athletic Club across from Comerica Park downtown.

“The team, many long-time friends, is tremendous and the response from the community has been fantastic,” said Metro Detroit Market President Rick Hampson. “We’re here, and we’re here to stay. Our plan is to build something really great."

Old National Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Indiana, already operates in the Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo markets in Michigan.

“As a Midwestern bank with roots dating back to 1834, Old National is known for building long-term, highly personalized relationships with our clients while also strongly investing in the communities we serve,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “We are incredibly excited about the growth and vitality that are driving Metro Detroit forward today, and we look forward to being active, dedicated partners in that progress.”

In addition to standard services like checking, savings, mortgage lending and consumer loans, the new branch will offer specialized business services like commercial real estate, project management, employee stock ownership plans and asset-based lending, as well as guidance on senior housing and healthcare. It will cater to the more than 1,500 companies with $50 million to $500 million in revenue in the 11-county Metro Detroit area that includes 10 Fortune 500 companies.

“What excites me most about this expansion is that we have the right team and relationships in place to serve this important market,” Old National Bank Michigan State Executive Bailey said. “This builds upon the great work we are doing with our clients throughout Michigan, and the move into Metro Detroit represents a natural growth progression for the bank.”