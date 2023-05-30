Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Old National Bank, Indiana's largest bank, is moving its downtown Louisville branch after a mass shooting there in April.

The Evansville-based bank, which gained a major retail footprint in Northwest Indiana after buying out First Midwest Bank, suffered a tragedy in April when a disgruntled employee with an AR-15 assault rifle stormed into its branch in Louisville's Central Business District, killed five and injured eight, including two police officers.

Old National Bank is now moving both its downtown Louisville business operations and retail banking center from the site of the mass shooting at Preston Pointe to a new spot at 400 W. Market St. It expects to complete the move by June 26.

"We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan. “Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location.”

Old National is taking over a former bank branch previously occupied by Stock Yards Bank & Trust.

“On behalf of our full Louisville team, I want to share how excited and grateful we are for this opportunity to continue to serve, and be active participants in, the vibrant downtown Louisville community,” said Dennis Heishman, Old National’s Louisville market president. “I also want to convey our immense gratitude for the love and care we continue to receive from our friends in the community. Your kindness and support mean the world to us.”

The new location is in a 34-story skyscraper in downtown Louisville that overlooks the Ohio River and southern Indiana. About 12,000 square feet of space is being renovated on the 25th floor of the building for banking offices.

“We are deeply grateful to Stock Yards Bank & Trust CEO Ja Hillebrand and his team for generously offering and working to consolidate their downtown retail space allowing us to quickly transition to the historic 400 West Market building,” said Ryan. “We also want to thank the numerous organizations and individuals that have reached out to us with messages of love, care and support over the past several weeks. We are deeply moved and sincerely appreciate the outpouring of kindness and compassion.”

The bank donated more than $1 billion after the mass shooting, giving money to the Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center and the American Red Cross.