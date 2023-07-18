Bank’s inclusion efforts noted

Old National Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Indiana, was named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion in the 2023 Disability Equality Index.

Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities release the annual benchmarking tool that aims to help “companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions toward disability inclusion and equality.”

Evansville-based Old National, which gained a major foothold in the Region after acquiring Chicago-based First Midwest Bank, scored 100 out of 100 on the national index. Any company with a score of at least 80 earned the designation of “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“This recognition underscores Old National’s commitment to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities at all levels of our organization,” said Jim Ryan, Old National CEO. “We firmly believe that championing inclusion — in all its many forms — makes Old National even stronger.”

About half of the Fortune 500 participated in this year’s DEI, including more than 70% of the Fortune 100. The index aims to help address unemployment and underemployment on people with disabilities, who number one billion globally and populate all walks of life.

The index looked at metrics like culture, leadership, access, employment, retention, accommodates, education, community engagement and supplier diversity.

“These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities.— Joseph S. Pete