Old National Bank turned a second-quarter profit of $151 million, or 52 cents a share.

The Evansville-based bank, which has a large footprint across the Region, reported that deposits grew by 3.8% to $36.2 billion as a result of new clients.

"The strength of Old National’s deposit franchise was evident once again with a nearly 4% quarterly increase in total deposits that bolstered our already strong liquidity position," said CEO Jim Ryan. "In addition, Old National continues to be well capitalized with disciplined expense management and strong credit metrics as we execute on our growth strategy and continue to serve our clients and communities with passion, strength and stability."

The bank's loans grew 2.2% to $32.5 billion in the second quarter. Commercial loan production totaled $1.9 billion with a commercial pipeline of $3.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

The average total loans during the three-month period was $32.3 billion, an increase of $985 million over the first quarter.

Old National made provisions for $14.8 million in loan losses in the second quarter, up from $13.4 million in the first quarter, which it attributed to both loan growth and economic factors. Net charge-offs totaled $10.1 million in the second quarter.

The bank's net interest income was $388 million in the second quarter, up from $387.2 million in the first quarter as a result of loan growth and a higher interest rate environment.

Old National Bank's noninterest income grew 8.8% to $81.6 million in the second quarter as a result of higher service charges on deposit accounts, as well as higher debit card and ATM fees.

The bank has a wide presence in Northwest Indiana after buying out First Midwest Bank from Chicago.