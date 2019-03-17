What comes to mind when you hear the names of these old favorites: Teibel’s, The Commander and Wagner’s?
Fried chicken? Lake perch? Burgers and ribs? All are tasty options that have stood the test of time in the Region.
But palates are changing, and dietary restrictions have become more prominent.
"Eating out at a restaurant used to be a treat or saved for special occasions," says Cheryl Dornberg, a culinary nutrition expert and owner of Mrs. Dornberg’s Culinary Experience in Highland. "With our hectic schedules and lifestyles, this has drastically changed. Many people eat out more than they do at home. The problem, however, is we still view these outings as 'treats' and do not always make the best choices, leading to extra pounds and poor overall health.
"It is important for people to use the same criteria whether they are eating out or eating and cooking at home. The bottom line is to eat whole, fresh foods with the least amount of processing possible.
"To achieve this at a restaurant you need to ask questions and talk to your server. In most cases the kitchen is happy to 'make it your way,' and if enough customers make these requests, it will become standard fare."
So how are local institutions handling these shifts?
Pretty well, from checking out their menus. If your friends have a taste for a burger or fried chicken and you prefer to go meatless, there's no need to eat at separate spots. Here's a look at how a handful of local eateries cater to a varied clientele.
Teibel’s, Schererville: Though its famous fried chicken and Canadian lake perch top the menu, several gluten-free options are available upon request. The relish trio of coleslaw, pickled beets and cottage cheese is another family tradition. Other options include: salmon, strawberry spinach salad plus chicken or shrimp, roast turkey, grilled vegetables, baked potatoes, pork chops, and filet mignon. A variety of salads and sides are available along with a soup of the day. At the time of this writing, gluten-free chocolate lava cake was offered, a la mode.
"Accommodating the gluten-free diet has become a part of how Teibel’s runs as a whole," says owner Paul Teibel. "My wife was diagnosed with celiac disease seven years ago, so the learning curve happened quickly. Not only can we make almost all items gluten-free, we also focus on trying to offer vegetarian, vegan, etc."
Teibel notes that allergies also affect the industry. "When a guest at Teibel’s makes it known they have an allergy, the server has been trained not only how to take and assist in this order, but also how to communicate this to the chef. That order is then very carefully prepared from start to finish and through the presentation to the guest."
Wagner’s Ribs, Porter: Known for amazing ribs, there is more to the menu than you think. If the sauce contains sugar and other ingredients you want to minimize, request it on the side or try the rub. Not a rib fan? Choose from chopped salad, iceberg wedge, grilled chicken breast, burgers, filet mignon, sirloin, ribeye, and sirloin steak grilled kabobs with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Sides include seasonal vegetables, coleslaw, baked potato and salad. There are ample options for even those who prefer plants.
"So in the last few years the No. 1 dietary restraint has to be a gluten allergy," says manager Erik Wagner. "We get at least one phone call a day asking what we have that’s gluten free. As it turns out, we have a lot. Most of our menu, ribs, steaks, burgers (minus the bun), and the barbecue sauce are all gluten free. We even have a gluten-free beer.
"Believe it or not, we get a lot of vegetarians and vegans, and we have things for them too. Different kinds of salads, but we can get creative. I’ve made portabella burger before too. The one thing I hope gets mentioned though is, if you have food allergy, please tell your server anytime you go out.”
Uncle Menny’s Original Greek’s Pizzeria, Valparaiso: Who doesn’t love pizza? It contains every food group, and then some. But the dietary-challenged can still partake: Uncle Menny’s offers gluten-free crust, house salad, Greek salad (of course), and sandwiches featuring veggies, Italian beef and chicken.
"About four years ago, a customer brought in her own gluten-free crust and asked if we could start carrying the GF crust option," says owner Kim Karamesines. This was new to Menny's, however, and it was able to order the crust from health-food outlets.
Karamesines has discovered a cauliflower crust that not only satisfies glutenless folks but also the Keto crowd. She says it’s delicious and was planning to have one for dinner the day she talked to me. Menny's offers monthly specials, recently featuring a simple arugula salad with a dressing of olive oil and lemon juice. Menny's also is happy to accommodate special dietary needs.
The Commander Restaurant, Munster: The traditional coffee shop offers an enormous variety of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Besides the typical breakfast fare of pancakes, waffles, French toast and skillets, protein lovers may enjoy the eggs cooked any style and veggie omelets.
For lighter eaters, there's oatmeal, grits, Greek yogurt, and fruit. Lunch and dinner guests who want to watch their calories have more choices than there's room to list, including broiled or baked beef, pork, chicken and seafood, salads, vegetables, beef sirloin or chicken shish-kabobs with rice pilaf, stuffed tomatoes with chicken, tuna, egg, or ham salad, lo-cal platters, and wraps. Dessert options abound for those who've gotten their veggie quotient and feel like splurging or sharing.
"The meats are cut fresh, soups are made daily from scratch, as are most of the salad dressings. Since everything is homemade, the chef knows what ingredients are in the menu items," says Lori Sirounis, whose family owns The Commander. "The servers and kitchen staff are professional and well-trained so that any special dietary requests may be honored. The Commander is happy to accommodate any special dietary needs."
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.