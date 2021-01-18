One dead, two seriously injured after stolen car flips over on I-65 ramp, police say

One man died and two people were seriously injured after a stolen Maserati crashed on an Interstate 65 off-ramp Monday in Gary, police said.

The fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.

A black 2020 Maserati Ghibili was driving southbound on I-65 on the ramp to Ridge Road in Gary when it veered into the west ditch on the side of the road, Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis Griffin reported.

The car became airborne and hit a utility pole.

The driver, 28-year-old Chicago Ridge resident Walter A. Allen, was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office, officials said.

The cause and manner of death were pending.

Passengers Racara Liberty, 31, and Damaun Johnson, 32, both Blue Island residents, suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to the Indiana State Police. They were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.

The Indiana State Police investigation determined the Maserati had been reported stolen in Chicago in December 2019.