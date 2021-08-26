One killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

A man died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle veered off the roadway, careened through a farm field and crashed into an embankment in rural Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on County Road 200 South, just east of Meridian Road, northeast of Morocco. Initial reports indicated the vehicle had traveled off the road and tipped onto its side.

Capt. Shannon Cothran said a preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle struck an “earth embankment” after traversing the farm field and came to rest in a wooded area. Deputies located a deceased man inside the vehicle. No one else was located in the crash area.

The dead man has not been positively identified, Cothran said.

