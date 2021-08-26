One killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

A man died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle veered off the roadway, careened through a farm field and crashed into an embankment in rural Newton County.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on County Road 200 South, just east of Meridian Road, northeast of Morocco. Initial reports indicated the vehicle had traveled off the road and tipped onto its side.
Capt. Shannon Cothran said a preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle struck an “earth embankment” after traversing the farm field and came to rest in a wooded area. Deputies located a deceased man inside the vehicle. No one else was located in the crash area.
The dead man has not been positively identified, Cothran said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Furniture store, Domino's, wellness center, mortgage lender and opioid recover center opening; Taco John's coming?
Open
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
Coming soon
Possibly coming?
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and Harold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and arold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed