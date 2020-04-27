One more COVID-19 death in Lake County; state reports nearly 1,000 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more person is dead in Lake County from COVID-19. There have been 70 deaths in the county. The county has 1,586 confirmed cases, up from 1,533 on Sunday. That accounts for over 75% of Region cases.

On Friday, the latest figures available, there were 344 cases and 11 deaths in Gary and 96 cases in East Chicago, according to each city's health department.

LaPorte County jumped from 189 to 192 confirmed cases. Five people have died in the county.

LaPorte County is also home to the Westville Correctional Facility, which is reporting its own large number of COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff.

As of Monday, 133 staff members and 298 inmates have tested positive for the disease, a significant jump from 28 and 138 cases respectively, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Newton County remained steady with 46 cases total on Monday. Jasper County has one more case, for a total of 29. Five have died in Newton and one has died in Jasper.

Porter County, which has been reporting data independently of ISDH, reported 225 total cases, up from 219, and seven deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday.