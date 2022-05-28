One new COVID-19 death reported in Lake County, data shows

One additional death was reported as a result of COVID-19 in Lake County in the past seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties did not report any new coronavirus-attributed deaths in the last week.
In total, the pandemic has accounted for 1,758 deaths in Lake County; 540 in Porter County; 362 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 142 in Jasper County.
Infection numbers have continued to climb in the last week. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,238 per week, up from 1,108 the previous week.
Lake County leads as the Indiana county with the second-highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start, with a total of 110,443. Marion County, home of the state capitol, leads with 229,756 cases.
Over the state border, 7,136 cases in total have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,196 in Calumet City.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times
