One person killed in LaPorte County crash
A crash near the intersection of Ind. 2 and CR 600 East left one person dead and stopped traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Heath Haferkamp said the incident involved a pickup truck and a semi-trailer, and that no additional injuries were reported. Officers were still investigating the crash as of 10:45 a.m. although vehicles were once again moving through the area.

No additional information was immediately available, Haferkamp said.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

