One taken to hospital after pedestrian struck near Family Express

HIGHLAND — A pedestrian was taken to a Munster hospital after being struck by a vehicle outside of a Highland gas station Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m. first responders were called to Family Express at Indianapolis Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.

A car struck a pedestrian as the vehicle was turning, police reported.

The victim, a man, had leg pain and was taken to Munster's Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers who were taking the report, police said.

