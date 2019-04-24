Only one race in Highland primary election

HIGHLAND — Two Democrats square off for the 4th Ward Town Council seat, the only contested race in the Highland primary election.
Incumbent Council President Steve Wagner, D-4th, is challenged by Bill Frantal.
The 61-year-old Wagner has served on the council for more than four years and was a Highland Democrat precinct committeeman for more than 20 years.
He also has been a member of the Redevelopment Commission for more than two years, is the current vice president and a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals for more than 15 years.
Wagner, who is employed by ArcelorMittal USA at Indiana Harbor East, is also president of the USW Local 1010. He has served 12 consecutive three-year terms as an elected representative of the union.
"It is an honor and a privilege to serve the town of Highland," Wagner said, adding that he will work as hard as possible to keep it a great place to live.
Wagner said one of his top priorities is to provide the police and fire departments with all the equipment needed to maintain a safe place to live, work and shop.
He also plans to keep receiving community crossing grants, and other revenue sources, to improve and maintain the town's infrastructure.
Turning toward the town's large park system, Wagner said resources must be provided to make upgrades and maintain them.
Wagner said he wants to "respectfully listen to and — as collectively possible — respond to the concerns and ideas of Highland residents."
Frantal did not want to be interviewed about the race or his issues.