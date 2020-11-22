Open ice skating in Valparaiso, Crown Point postponed

New coronavirus restrictions, paired with unseasonable temperatures, have caused two Region cities to pivot their plans for ice skating this winter.

The opening of the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink in the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park in Crown Point has been postponed until further notice, Crown Point Special Events announced Friday.

The decision comes after the Region has experienced unseasonably warm temperatures and new coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Nov. 11.

In the past couple of weeks, the average temperature recorded near the Gary/Chicago International Airport was 68 degrees Fahrenheit, with a high of 75, according to Weather Underground.