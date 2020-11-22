 Skip to main content
Open ice skating in Valparaiso, Crown Point postponed
urgent

Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink

The Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink at Bulldog Park in Crown Point is shown in December 2018.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

New coronavirus restrictions, paired with unseasonable temperatures, have caused two Region cities to pivot their plans for ice skating this winter. 

The opening of the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink in the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park in Crown Point has been postponed until further notice, Crown Point Special Events announced Friday

The decision comes after the Region has experienced unseasonably warm temperatures and new coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Nov. 11.

In the past couple of weeks, the average temperature recorded near the Gary/Chicago International Airport was 68 degrees Fahrenheit, with a high of 75, according to Weather Underground

Crown Point Special Events said updates will be posted as they become available, the post reads. 

Also Friday, Valpo Parks announced via Facebook changes to park events in wake of the new coronavirus restrictions. 

The First Skate event of the 2020-21 ice skating season at Central Park Plaza Ice Rink has been canceled. City officials hope to "safely execute" the event before the season ends, according to the post. 

Valpo Parks added public skating at the ice rink has been postponed until further notice. 

Beginning Tuesday, however, one-hour ice rink rental reservations for Central Park Plaza will be available. Call Valpo Parks at 219-462-5144 to reserve a spot.

