Opera House plans hit high note

Drawings could be done by May, bids sought in June and construction started in July or August, he said. Work would be done in phases to minimize impact on operations.

“Flashing back seven years ago,” Blaney said, “this place was completely bleeding.” Management was shaken up with the directive to make operations self-sustaining.

Emergency repairs have been done. Bricks have gotten “so much water damage you could reach in and pull out mush where there should have been solid brick,” she said.

Public comment on the proposed renovations was generally positive but not unanimous.

Not all sold on the plan

Bill Laster, of Chesterton, said only 12,000 people a year use the opera house, yet the county’s population is more than 173,000.

“I think you’re just not using the correct funding for the project,” he said.

Raegan Smedley, 14, of Valparaiso, said the opera house became her home away from home in 2014. “The Memorial Opera House is by far the most elegant and unique” of the venues she has performed in, she said.