Opera House plans hit high note

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Museum is leaving the 1871 sheriff’s residence, so the 1893 Memorial Opera House will use that space when the two historic buildings are connected. Tours of the building were offered to the public prior to the meeting.
County Historian Kevin Pazour, who serves as the museum’s executive director, said the museum will turn the old jail — the back half of the sheriff’s residence — to offer interpretation of jail operations for the first time in the museum’s history. Other museum exhibits will be offered next door, where the Porter County Museum Foundation operates the Montague/Urschel Gallery.
“We’re not kicking them out,” County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. When the county found out the museum planned to leave the space, plans for the opera house project began to change.
“During this planning process, the opera house has been trying to put 10 pounds of potatoes into a five-pound bag,” she said.
The county plans to use $5.5 million of the $33 million it’s getting in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the Memorial Opera House project, following up on a five-year-old feasibility study funded by federal and foundation grants.
Opera House has Civil War ties
“It’s a living, breathing monument to the Civil War,” council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said. The Grand Army of the Republic, a sort of American Legion for Civil War veterans, arranged for the construction of the building.
“I wish I could go back and meet them,” Blaney said. “This place is just incredible.”
“It’s a huge tourism draw, a huge qualify of life draw,” Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said.
Scot MacDonald, executive director of the opera house, is excited about the preservation and expansion project.
The staff is great at using assets well, he said. Creating the upstairs lounge behind the balcony is just one example. The former lighting booth upstairs has been turned into an office.
But the opera house needs work. “The wiring, the mechanicals, the guts of the place need a lot of work,” Rivas said. “This place needs a lot more tender, loving care than the eye can see.”
“We kind of have wires up everywhere to make scenes work,” MacDonald said. “We want to keep volunteers safe and protect the asset.”
The women’s restroom has two and a half stalls, he said. “Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t.” Once the project is completed, it won’t be a restroom anymore.
Brad Brutout, project manager with Schmidt Associates, said the lobby isn’t big enough to support intermissions. One of the existing restrooms would be turned into a ticket office and the other into a bar. That would allow the existing ticket counter to be used as a gathering space before events and during intermissions.
A set of double doors in the auditorium would open up to a connector between the opera house and the old sheriff’s residence. The connector would make the exterior of both buildings visible at each end.
ADA-compliant restrooms would be included in the connector.
Better view of performances
The seating at the opera house would be replaced, which delighted the audience at the three-hour meeting. The seating would be decorative, comfortable, accessible and positioned for better viewing of performances, Brutout said. Meeting newer codes will mean 10 fewer seats. The auditorium currently has seating for 304.
Next door, at the sheriff’s residence, would be space for offices and storage.
Before anything is done with the interior, though, the opera house’s exterior needs to be buttoned up, Brutout said. Windows leak rain and snow onto the walls, and the brickwork needs extensive tuckpointing.
Drawings could be done by May, bids sought in June and construction started in July or August, he said. Work would be done in phases to minimize impact on operations.
“Flashing back seven years ago,” Blaney said, “this place was completely bleeding.” Management was shaken up with the directive to make operations self-sustaining.
Emergency repairs have been done. Bricks have gotten “so much water damage you could reach in and pull out mush where there should have been solid brick,” she said.
Public comment on the proposed renovations was generally positive but not unanimous.
Not all sold on the plan
Bill Laster, of Chesterton, said only 12,000 people a year use the opera house, yet the county’s population is more than 173,000.
“I think you’re just not using the correct funding for the project,” he said.
Raegan Smedley, 14, of Valparaiso, said the opera house became her home away from home in 2014. “The Memorial Opera House is by far the most elegant and unique” of the venues she has performed in, she said.
Steven Ingram, of Valparaiso, was critical of the proposed connector between the two historic buildings. “We’re going to double down and take our two national monuments,” he said.
Christian Anderson, of Valparaiso, said that in the 1980s, a number of prominent people thought the opera house and old jail should have been razed. “Thank God there were prudent people who saw the need to see the past and preserve,” he said.
Katie Westlund Ponton, of Portage, volunteers behind the scenes at the opera house. “At night when we’re sweeping up the dressing rooms, we’re constantly sweeping up bits and pieces of the wall,” she said.
“There is a significant social benefit to seeing live theater,” said Raymond Parpart, of Portage. For him, there was a personal benefit, too. It’s where he and his wife first met.