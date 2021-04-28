 Skip to main content
Opera House rehab advances
The Memorial Opera House inched closer Tuesday to a major renovation and addition with the Porter County Board of Commissioners approving a contract with Indianapolis-based Schmidt Associates for design work for the project.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Memorial Opera House took another cautious step toward a future renovation and addition Tuesday morning.

The Porter County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Schmidt Associates to produce plans for the remodeling project. The cost for Schmidt’s work will depend on the construction cost, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

This contract gets the design work underway for the project, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, explained. “We’re letting out a little rope at a time,” he said.

What the final project will look like is still unclear. “We still don’t have the scope yet,” McClure said.

Indianapolis-based Schmidt Associates does extensive work involving renovations of historic buildings. The Memorial Opera House, built as a tribute to Civil War veterans, easily qualifies.

The county has approved a series of contracts to get the building ready for a facelift. Earlier this year, the board approved a $45,190 contract with Precision Point for 3D scanning of the interior. With older buildings like this, especially with a lot of nooks and crannies, a tape measure doesn’t easily capture the correct dimensions.

Schmidt also was hired to do title research and a topographic survey.

Last year, the commissioners planned to have tuckpointing done but delayed that project pending a more extensive assessment of the building’s condition.

In 2018, the board received a feasibility report on a proposal to do extensive renovations on the Memorial Opera House as well as an addition that would connect the building with the Porter County Museum next door.

That report recommended $1.5 million in work to protect the exterior and update mechanical systems at the opera house. It also recommended a $1.5 million addition that would not only connect the two buildings but also add an elevator to improve accessibility.

Kevin Pazour, the museum’s executive director, is included in discussions on the Memorial Opera House work, Good said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Commissioners also approved a contract with Summerhill to review the per diem for federal prisoners. Since 2013, the county has been charging the federal government $56 per day for each federal prisoner housed at the Porter County Jail.

If Summerhill finds no need to increase the daily rate, there would be no fee owed to the consultant, McClure said.

“I think it’s a foregone conclusion that it’s costing more to house federal prisoners than it did in 2013,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

