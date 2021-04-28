Opera House rehab advances

Last year, the commissioners planned to have tuckpointing done but delayed that project pending a more extensive assessment of the building’s condition.

In 2018, the board received a feasibility report on a proposal to do extensive renovations on the Memorial Opera House as well as an addition that would connect the building with the Porter County Museum next door.

That report recommended $1.5 million in work to protect the exterior and update mechanical systems at the opera house. It also recommended a $1.5 million addition that would not only connect the two buildings but also add an elevator to improve accessibility.

Kevin Pazour, the museum’s executive director, is included in discussions on the Memorial Opera House work, Good said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Commissioners also approved a contract with Summerhill to review the per diem for federal prisoners. Since 2013, the county has been charging the federal government $56 per day for each federal prisoner housed at the Porter County Jail.

If Summerhill finds no need to increase the daily rate, there would be no fee owed to the consultant, McClure said.