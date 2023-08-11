More than 20 businesses and nonprofits have collected 5,000 pounds of meat to donate to the needy as part of Operation Feed LaPorte County.

4-Hers also raised 6,260 pounds of non-perishable items such as canned fruits and vegetables, rice and pasta to give to local food panties.

Operation Feed LaPorte County, an initiative that's given meat to the hungry for nearly a decade now, will supply local, 4-H-raised meat to more than 40 food pantries and soup kitchens in Northwest Indiana. Businesses and nonprofits teamed up at the LaPorte County 4-H Livestock Auction this year to buy farm animals, which were processed by Sims Meat Processing in Kingsbury.

The Operation Feed LaPorte County initiative amassed 2,000 pounds more of meat than last year, when it supplied 35 local food pantries in LaPorte County with 2,582 pounds of food. The group will distribute beef, pork, lamb and goat meat to feed the hungry this year. Not wasting any of the livestock, the cattle organs also will be donated to LaPorte County K9 Units to provide for the dogs' raw diets.

4-Her’s took part in the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer challenge during the recent LaPorte County Fair It's a friendly competition that seeks to maximize food donations to food pantries across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Now in its third year, the contest is organized by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st to help junior fairs raise food donations, support local farmers and give back to rural communities.