VALPARAISO — Wide smiles and heartfelt applause filled Aberdeen Manor's ballroom recently during the 2019 Celebration of Achievement breakfast.
Opportunity Enterprises awarded clients, employees, volunteers and supporters during the event.
Opportunity Enterprises (OE) provides support for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. The organization offers group homes, supported living and care services in addition to curriculum-based day programs and transportation services. OE has expanded to include business services such as JobSource, the Simply Amazing Market, OutSource Solutions, the OE Clean Team and SecureShred that provide employment for their clients and services to the community.
Ellen DeMartinis, president and CEO of Opportunity Enterprises, said the honorees were among "many amazing stories of accomplishments and the winners you're going to meet today stood out above the rest."
"Each winner shows their determination, their ambition, their drive in their own unique way," DeMartinis said. "And we could learn something from each of their amazing journeys."
The 2019 honorees were: Michael Johnston Jr., Daily Living Skills; Janet Wilson, Enriching Possibilities; Lila Melcher, Renewed Horizons; Derek Scott, QUEST; Kelsey Dodrill, TREND; Matthew Ingoglia, Residential; Kris Scifres, Business Services; Marcus Ross, JobSource; Elizabeth Schaaf, The Jessica Wolfe DSP of the Year; Heidi Radford, Outstanding Staff Member; Karen Warner, The Jeanne Baird Volunteer of the Year; and Chester Inc., Business of the Year.
"Today, we certainly appreciate the opportunity to receive this award," said Pete Peuquet, CEO of Chester, Inc. "But really, the recognition... should be for the OE leadership, employees, staff and volunteers for all they do to continue this vision for... these amazing and wonderful people."
Event emcee Lanie Steinwart introduced each award winner as DeMartinis handed out the awards. Speeches given by employees, clients and their family members were full of gratitude and emotional stories.
OE named Lila Melcher as the Renewed Horizons Client of the Year and her sister Sharon spoke on Melcher's behalf at the event. After leaving a program Melcher had been at in Illinois for 50 years, she began to attend a new day program in Indiana.
"Lila came from a loving, protective home and a safe, caring day program," Sharon said. "She didn't recognize aggression and harm. She didn't know how to protect herself."
Melcher suffered serious injuries from an incident at that program. Three months ago, Melcher was injured again when a staffer from that program ran a red light with her in the car. Melcher suffered from fractured ribs and spinal bones. Desperate for a better place for her sister, Sharon said OE welcomed Melcher into the program with "open doors" and "accommodated her every need."
"Lila has blossomed... through all of this, she has been brave," Sharon said. "OE's support and care doesn't come from a manual, it comes from their heart."