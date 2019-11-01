VALPARAISO —Opportunity Enterprises has received a three-year accreditation from CARF International.
It represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF, the accrediting body establishes consumer focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.
“We are honored to receive this recognition, “said Neil Samahon, President and CEO of Opportunity Enterprises. “It affirms the extreme care our staff take in serving people with disabilities and the exceptional quality of our programming.”
An organization receiving that accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.
Opportunity Enterprises is a not-for-profit organization with offices at 2801 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso. It has been providing services to individuals with disabilities since 1967.