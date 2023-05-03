CROWN POINT — Katrina Allen and John Babbitt share different stories, each with a happy ending. And the two are not done with life.

Allen, 47, of Fort Wayne is a stem-cell recipient, while Babbitt, 62, of Dyer is a double-kidney transplant recipient. They shared their stories of healing and faith at a National Donate Life Month remembrance celebration at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

After donating blood at a plasma center, Allen learned she had multiple myeloma cancer and needed bone marrow testing in Indianapolis. There she would make more than 30 visits during treatment. She also underwent 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

There is no cure for multiple myeloma cancer, Allen learned. She had a port installed and, on June 22, 2021, she received stem cells at IU Health in Indianapolis.

“I am standing today as an example,” Allen said. “Stem cells can cure damaged tissue. God has given me a second chance to get it right.”

According to Donate Life Indiana, which advocates and educates about organ donations, more than 4.2 million Hoosiers have registered to be an organ and tissue donor. DLI reports that more than 1,000 Hoosier residents are among the more than 106,000 Americans awaiting organ transplants.

In addition, Donate Life Illinois reports 4,000 Illinoisans are waiting for organ transplants.

Each day, 16 people die because a donated organ was not available to them.

Babbitt came through after prostate cancer and kidney cancer, despite learning he would need both kidneys replaced. While on dialysis, he lived more than three years without a functioning kidney.

“My faith in God kept me going,” Babbitt noted, recalling how people from his church offered to donate a kidney.

After one kidney transplant would not work, another donation came through, and on Feb. 11, 2016, the successful operation took place at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

“I have a mission in life,” said Babbitt, who claimed to read every Bible passage on healing. “Once you get the gift of life, you’ll never be the same again.”

Federal law prohibits the sale of organs and tissues. Organs that can be donated for transplantation include kidneys, heart, lungs, liver, and pancreas and small intestines. Tissues that can be donated include corneas, skin, heart valves, bones, veins, and tendons.

Also presenting at the program were representatives from Gift of Hope, one of 57 organ procurement organizations nationally. Gift of Hope works with 180 hospitals and 12 million people in its service area.

Mandi Williams, donation coordinator for Gift of Hope, recalled a heart transplant recipient whose post-surgery transformation was “unbelievable.”

Since 1986, Gift of Hope has saved the lives of more than 23,000 organ transplant recipients.

The hospital hosted a donor registration drive following the remembrance service. Williams reported that the 2022 Franciscan Health drive produced eight organ donors and more than 250 tissue donors.

Also speaking was Terri Tibbot, CEO of Life Line Stem Cell. Working with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Tibbot reported talking last year to 1,372 mothers about non-embryonic stem cell donations, with 408 women able to donate.

From those donations, Tibbot said, 137 plasma units, two amniotic fluids, and two cord blood units were donated.

Tibbot added that Franciscan Health was the first hospital in Indiana to work with her agency on stem cell donations.