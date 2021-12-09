Orland Park resident returns library book 49 years later

An Orland Park resident finally got around to returning a library book nearly a half-century after it was due in a story he won't soon forget.
John Carlson borrowed "Battles on the Monsoon: Campaigning in the Central Highlands" by S.L.A. Marshall from the Monmouth College library in 1972. It was due on Oct. 16 that year.
That was 49 years ago.
The fine could have been astronomical but the library was just happy to finally get its book back.
"We're back on campus all the time," Carlson said. "I thought, 'One of these days, I ought to return it.' Finally, last month, I stopped by the library, and I said, 'I need to 'fess up here. I'm throwing myself at the mercy of the court.' Hewes Library Director Sarah Henderson said the overdue fee was waived. Thank goodness."
The south suburban resident dropped it off at the Hewes Library a few weeks ago.
Said Henderson: "He asked, 'Do I owe any money?' and I said, 'You're good. You're good.' We're just happy to have the book back and that he decided it was time for it to come home."
Carlson, who met his wife Lynette Johnson Carlson at Monmouth, was an ROTC student there. He's always loved to read history, especially military history.
"S.L.A. Marshall was an Army historian, and he published this book in 1966, so it has the perspective of our early years of involvement in Vietnam. I just found it fascinating," he said.
Marshall's book chronicles small-unit combat actions in Vietnam.
"For whatever reason, I brought it home to Chicago instead of returning it," he said.
Carlson went on to serve in the U.S. Army for more than three years, then another 26 years in the Reserves. He retired as a lieutenant colonel before going on to work for Borg-Warner Automotive and Porter Athletic Equipment.
"I took the book with me everywhere — to Fort Benning in Georgia and to Fort Sill in Oklahoma," he said. "I was actually reading it on the C-141 aircraft when I flew to Frankfurt. I was stationed in both West Germany and Luxembourg."
Carlson, who now serves on the Monmouth College Alumni Board of Directors, recommends the book, now that other people at the college can finally check it out again after an absence of almost five decades.
"Really, it's a great book, and I do feel bad that I had it for so long," Carlson said. "Maybe now some young man or woman would like to take it off the shelf. I hope that's what happens and that they enjoy reading it as much as I have. I must've read it a million times."