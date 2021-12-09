Orland Park resident returns library book 49 years later

"S.L.A. Marshall was an Army historian, and he published this book in 1966, so it has the perspective of our early years of involvement in Vietnam. I just found it fascinating," he said.

Marshall's book chronicles small-unit combat actions in Vietnam.

"For whatever reason, I brought it home to Chicago instead of returning it," he said.

Carlson went on to serve in the U.S. Army for more than three years, then another 26 years in the Reserves. He retired as a lieutenant colonel before going on to work for Borg-Warner Automotive and Porter Athletic Equipment.

"I took the book with me everywhere — to Fort Benning in Georgia and to Fort Sill in Oklahoma," he said. "I was actually reading it on the C-141 aircraft when I flew to Frankfurt. I was stationed in both West Germany and Luxembourg."

Carlson, who now serves on the Monmouth College Alumni Board of Directors, recommends the book, now that other people at the college can finally check it out again after an absence of almost five decades.