Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in a 'different, special' year

MERRILLVILLE — Mileva Gligic-Savich will celebrate Christmas today like her immigrant parents before her.

Gligic-Savich, a first generation Serbian-American, said she, along with her husband, two sons and mother, will follow the centuries old tradition of celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7 instead of Dec. 25.

It's a tradition brought by her parents when they immigrated to the United States in the 1950s to make a new life in this country and raise their family.

"What my parents gave me I gave my children," Gligic-Savich said.

Gligic-Savich and her family will attend Christmas Day Divine Liturgy services at 10 a.m. today at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville.

The Winfield resident and her family also attended Christmas Eve services held Wednesday night at St. Elijah.

"We do the same thing everyone else does at Christmas; we just do it later," Gigic-Savich said.

Today is when many Orthodox Christian faithful, including Serbians and Macedonians, celebrate Christmas, according to the Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic, priest at St. Elijah.