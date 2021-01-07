Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in a 'different, special' year

MERRILLVILLE — Mileva Gligic-Savich will celebrate Christmas today like her immigrant parents before her.
Gligic-Savich, a first generation Serbian-American, said she, along with her husband, two sons and mother, will follow the centuries old tradition of celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7 instead of Dec. 25.
It's a tradition brought by her parents when they immigrated to the United States in the 1950s to make a new life in this country and raise their family.
"What my parents gave me I gave my children," Gligic-Savich said.
Gligic-Savich and her family will attend Christmas Day Divine Liturgy services at 10 a.m. today at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville.
The Winfield resident and her family also attended Christmas Eve services held Wednesday night at St. Elijah.
"We do the same thing everyone else does at Christmas; we just do it later," Gigic-Savich said.
Today is when many Orthodox Christian faithful, including Serbians and Macedonians, celebrate Christmas, according to the Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic, priest at St. Elijah.
"While most of the Christian world celebrates the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ on Dec. 25, members of our church commemorate the great and holy day on Jan. 7 of each year. The reason for this difference is that our church still maintains the old Julian calendar for its designation of its holidays. The calendar was introduced by Julius Caesar in 46 BC and consisted of 365 days in each year except the fourth year, leap year, which has 366 days," Novakovic said.
Some other Eastern Orthodox Christians, including those of the Greek Orthodox faith, celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Novakovic said.
St. Elijah parishioners this year, due to COVID-19, followed guidelines set by the church to ensure all were safe, Novakovic said.
For instance, masks had to be worn by all taking part in the Christmas services and social distancing was encouraged at all times.
"We are trying to find the best way to protect parishioners during COVID-19," Novakovic said.
Virtual church services have also been available to those parishioners wanting to take part at home, Novakovic said.
Nikola Beader, St. Elijah board president who lives in Schererville, said keeping parishioners safe during the COVID-19 year was a major concern particularly for its older members.
"It will be a different year and a special year. We're doing all the precautions," Beader said.
In addition to social distancing and wearing of masks, every other pew was roped off and families were encouraged to be seated together.
Capacity numbers for the church, even though quite large in size, were also set, Beader said.
Precautions were also put in place for the traditional blessing and burning of the badnjak or yule log, which followed the Christmas Eve service, Beader said.
The person handing out the yule branches to parishioners to take home wore gloves and a mask.
"And this year each person just got one branch to take home," Beader said.
Beader, also a first generation Serbian-American, said he and his family were also taking precautions within his own family including doing a Zoom call with his son, daughter-in-law and new granddaughter who live in Chicago.
"We're playing it safe the same as at church," Beader said.
Both Beader and Gligic-Savich say traditional dishes play a major part in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners.
Beader said his family's Christmas Day dinner will include barbecue lamb and pig as well as homemade bread and stuffed cabbage.
Gligic-Savich said she usually takes Christmas week off to prepare many of the Serbian dishes that will be served to the family later today.
Her family's Christmas Day dinner will include barbecue lamb, stuffed cabbage, baked ham, potato salad and several varieties of homemade strudel including apple, cherry and blueberry.
Christmas Eve dinner included cod and shrimp, cole slaw with vinegar and oil and Serbian potato salad.
"We don't eat meat on Christmas Eve," Gligic-Savich said.
Another tradition that is followed by Gligic-Savich is the baking of cesnica, a special Christmas bread in which a coin is placed. It's good luck for the person who receives the coin in their piece, Gligic-Savich said.
For Gligic-Savich Orthodox Christmas and Beader it is all about maintaining the religion and traditions their parents brought over from the old country to the United States.
"As I grew older I grew to respect that tradition because that's what my parents brought from Serbia," Gligic-Savich said.