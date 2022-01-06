Orthodox Christmas keeps traditions alive

CROWN POINT — Celebrating Christmas on Friday is all about keeping alive the traditions Betty Mizimakoska brought over from her native Macedonia.
"We try to stick to our heritage and tradition," she said.
Mizimakoska went to SS. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday night to celebrate pre-Christmas events which included church services.
"My husband and I, after meeting in Macedonia, moved to the United States 20 years ago where we have raised our three daughters," Mizimakoska said.
Mizimakoska and parishioners at other area Orthodox Christian churches, including Serbian and Russian, will celebrate Christmas Friday in keeping with the Julian calendar.
"The Slavic people stayed with the old calendar. This month is our month of holidays," Mizimakoska said.
In keeping with the sharing of those traditions, Mizimakoska was joined in the church hall by her oldest daughter, Emilija Chavkoski; son-in-law, Antonija Chavkoski; and granddaughter, Nikola, 18 months.
Emilija, who came from Macedonia to the United States with her parents at age 1 and met her husband in Macedonia, said she plans to continue the traditions passed along to her by her parents.
"My parents kept those beliefs and traditions and I plan to continue and pass them along to my kids the way I was raised," Emilija Chavkoski said.
Events on Wednesday, leading up to a special Christmas liturgy held at the church starting at 10 a.m. Friday, included a vesper service, Christmas play, lighting the yule bonfire and a visit by Dedo Mraz or Grandpa Frosty, the Rev. Georgij Gligorov, parish priest said.
Tanya Talevski, of Winfield, directed the annual children's play, based on the birth of Jesus. Youngsters sang songs in the Macedonian language.
Talevski, the mother of three, said she helped write the script for the play, which is held every year prior to Christmas.
"Every year we try to be a little different," she said.
Talevski, who teaches Sunday School at SS Peter and Paul, said she, too, is trying to keep her Macedonian heritage alive and pass it along to her children as her parents did for her.
The pandemic and the flu have deeply affected parishioners and so more are being precautionary by wearing masks.
A small chapel, or miniature church located on the west side of the cathedral, has also proven a popular place for parishioners, Gligorov said.
"It's like a little chapel for individuals to use 24/7 and parishioners can go there to say an individual prayer if the chapel is too crowded," Gligorov said.
Gligorov said his Christmas Day message is to not lose faith and that there is hope in God.
"He created us as rational beings and we need to have faith in God but follow what the professionals tell us to do. We should take care of ourselves and our neighbors and that's how we express love for ourselves and our neighbors with the hope we are coming to the end of this pandemic and will look forward to a brighter future," Gligorov said.
Mizimakoska said although she has kept the Christmas traditions alive from Macedonia she still misses and cherishes celebrating the holiday in the old country.
The Christmas celebration in Macedonia is different because everyone in the country is celebrating and not just the minority like in the United States.
"On Christmas Eve children go from house to house to get presents and sing," she said.
"The American Christmas is more commercialized," her daughter added.
Special foods are part of the Christmas celebration with a Christmas Eve dinner including homemade breads, baked beans and no meat because parishioners are supposed to fast for 40 days prior to Christmas.