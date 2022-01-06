Orthodox Christmas keeps traditions alive

"It's like a little chapel for individuals to use 24/7 and parishioners can go there to say an individual prayer if the chapel is too crowded," Gligorov said.

Gligorov said his Christmas Day message is to not lose faith and that there is hope in God.

"He created us as rational beings and we need to have faith in God but follow what the professionals tell us to do. We should take care of ourselves and our neighbors and that's how we express love for ourselves and our neighbors with the hope we are coming to the end of this pandemic and will look forward to a brighter future," Gligorov said.

Mizimakoska said although she has kept the Christmas traditions alive from Macedonia she still misses and cherishes celebrating the holiday in the old country.

The Christmas celebration in Macedonia is different because everyone in the country is celebrating and not just the minority like in the United States.

"On Christmas Eve children go from house to house to get presents and sing," she said.

"The American Christmas is more commercialized," her daughter added.