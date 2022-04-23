Orthodox Easter rich in tradition

The deep red dying of some 400 eggs for Orthodox Easter, or Pascha, started early at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

The work began in the church kitchen around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, as seven members of the Ladies of Philoptochos washed, then dyed a deep red color, hard boiled eggs that will be distributed to parishioners at services this weekend, said Philoptochos president, Nancy Vlahos.

The pungent smell of vinegar, used in the coloring of the eggs in large deep pots, remained in the air even as the dozens of red eggs were laid out in cartons on top of a hall table.

"It's the Philoptochos that has assumed the duty," Vlahos said.

Vlahos said other volunteers from the church would next place the cooled red eggs inside sheer organza bags so that they would be ready for distribution to parishioners following services on Sunday.

Coming to church all through Holy Week and especially the dying of the eggs, is something Vlahos said she looks forward to each year.

"I enjoy taking part in the life and tradition of the church. This (the coloring of the eggs) is real and something you can touch and feel," Vlahos said.

Vlahos will be among the Eastern Orthodox faithful who will attend Holy Saturday services starting at 10 a.m. and Great and Holy Pascha services starting at midnight Sunday.

At St. Demetrios, an Anastasi Dinner follows the midnight Matins and Liturgy and parishioners will also return at 10 a.m. for the Vespers of Love service.

Easter eggs are an ancient Christian custom associated with breaking the fast at the Feast of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ since ancient Christians upheld a fast from all meat, fish, dairy, eggs and oil during Lent, according to the Rev. David Bissias, priest at St. Demetrios.

"From pre-Christian times, eggs have served as an obvious symbol of new life. Many Orthodox Christians dye their eggs red in recollection of the blood of Christ shed sacrificially for the life of the world and blood, too, is a natural symbol of life," Bissias said.

The breaking of the egg — which Greek custom has made into a game of sorts, when two persons touch the pointed end of the egg to another to see whose egg will crack first — denotes the breaking of the bonds of death in the resurrection, Brissias said.

"In the Orthodox Christian tradition, these dyed eggs are distributed on Easter Sunday to the faithful following Paschal services. In most parishes, there are two such services: the main Easter Eucharistic Liturgy that begins around midnight Sunday, and the 'Vespers of Love' which is usually observed in the later morning," Bissias said.

Bissias said all the major Christian denominations observe the same rule for determining the date for Easter, which is the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox.

However, because Eastern Orthodox Christians continue to follow the ancient Julian calendar, which has lagged behind the more recent Gregorian calendar. The Julian calendar is now 13 days behind.

So it is now possible for the observance in both Western Christian and Eastern Christian traditions to fall on the same date, or be up to five weeks separate. Additionally, because of two different systems in use by East and West to predict the date of the full moon, there is no consistent rhythm to when the dates may coincide or how far separated they may be, Brissias said.

Next year, for instance, most Christians will celebrate Easter on April 9 while those of the Eastern Christian faith will celebrate on April 16.

At the Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Schererville, which also follows the Julian calendar, parishioners there will also be celebrating Easter, or Pascha, on Sunday.

The church, which has ethnic ties to those in the Ukraine and Russia, has as one of its traditions the blessing of Easter or Paschal baskets that are brought by parishioners.

The baskets, filled with foods traditionally forbidden to consume during Lent, are blessed then eaten at a feast after the Resurrection Matins service at 8 p.m. on Saturday and after the Paschal Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Rev. Lev Holowaty, priest at the Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church.

"The biggest thing is the Easter baskets. We've been fasting and Easter is breaking the fast," said Sharon Holowaty, wife of the Rev. Holowaty.

The Easter baskets are traditionally filled with a rich bread, called the Pascha bread, eggs, Kielbasa sausage, red beets, butter in the shape of a lamb and horseradish.

The baskets are usually covered with a special cloth which, in the Holowaty's case, has been passed down and was made by the Rev. Holowaty's mother.

"Some people after having their basket blessed go home and some share their basket luncheon," Sharon Holowaty said.

The church also provides ham and an Easter egg hunt is held for the children following the Sunday morning service, Holowaty said.

The Rev. Holowaty said both his parents came from Ukraine while his wife said her ethnic roots are from Carpathian Russia.

"My parents were born in the United States," she said.

Most parishioners at the Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church were born in the United States but have ties to Poland and the Western Ukraine area, she said.

