Orthodox faithful celebrate Easter from a distance

Easter isn't the same this year for Eastern Orthodox Christians.
Aleka Dovellos, her husband, Michael, and their children, George, 14, and Elena, 11, will be watching a Easter service livestream from their Schererville home.
Most years the Dovellos family and fellow parishioners would be attending services Saturday night at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville.
This year the Eastern Orthodox faithful, including those with Greek, Macedonian, Serbian and Russian ethnic ties, can't attend church because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"Easter in our religion is bigger than Christmas. It's strange and heartbreaking to not physically be in church. We do our best, but it's not the same as being in church," Dovellos said.
The Dovellos family plans to quietly watch the two-hour service, which culminates at midnight when the priest will declare Christ Is Risen, He Has Risen Indeed.
Easter Sunday dinner includes plans to serve lamb and other traditional Greek dishes, but it will be a quiet event with just the immediate family, Dovellos said.
"Granted, we are heartbroken that we weren't able to attend church physically and venerate the icon and cross of Christ like we do every year, but through the livestream, we still feel the emotion and beauty of the service," Dovellos said.
The service the Dovellos family will be watching Saturday night will be conducted by the Rev. Ted Poteres, who like many other Region priests, will conduct services via technology to empty pews.
Generally, at Saturday night's liturgy, which begins at 10 p.m., the cathedral is filled with more than 1,000 parishioners, Poteres said.
He said conducting Holy Week services, which began Monday, proved difficult for him to focus on since the generally filled pews were empty.
That's when a spiritual uplifting, the vision of saints and angels, helped him cope with the fact there were no people in the cathedral.
"The church isn't empty. It's filled with the saints and angels," Poteres said.
Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Pascha, or Easter, this Sunday, a week after other Christians because they follow the Julian calendar rather than the more modern Gregorian calendar, said the Rev. David Bissias, priest at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond.
"The complicated rule to calculate the date of Easter in both traditions means that the Orthodox might celebrate on the same Sunday as all others, or may be separated by nearly five weeks. This year, though only one week apart, Orthodox find themselves in the same position as other traditions due to the coronavirus pandemic," Bissias said.
The Resurrection of Jesus is the most holy day for Orthodox and usually the most festive occasion of the year, he said.
"The pandemic means that Orthodox cannot gather at midnight, light candles and sing together on the holiday. Family gatherings and extravagant meals have to be curtailed and limited," Bissias said.
“It is different this year, but no less joyful. Our people, like so many today, have deep concerns about the effects of the pandemic. Some of our parishioners have been ill, and some have died due to this virus, and that hurts. But we actually face such challenges all the time. The pandemic has just brought the suffering of this world into focus," Bissias said.
'As normal as possible'
The Rev. James Greanias, priest at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso, will be live streaming the Easter service Saturday night at the church also to empty pews.
During earlier Lenten services, Greanias turned his dining room into a chapel and performed services there.
Holy Week services were all livestreamed from the church.
"I never envisioned I'd be a televangelist," Greanias joked.
He encourages parishioners, even though watching services at home, to be respectful and reverent like they are in church.
"For instance don't bring in snacks and food," Greanias said.
He has learned some parishioners will be lighting candles at midnight and he encourages that.
"Anything we can do to make it as normal as possible," Greanias said.
Tina Chip, her husband, Greg, and three children will be in their Winfield home watching the 10 p.m. livestream Easter service from St. Iakovos, the church they attend.
Plans by the family are to light candles at midnight and go outside.
"I ordered candles on Amazon, and God willing, we can sing Christ is risen in our driveway," Chip said.
On Easter Sunday, the five plan to attempt a Zoom dinner with other family members since they can't all get together this year as is part of their tradition.
"I hope we are able to show our children it doesn't matter where you are at, the one constant is faith," Chip said.
