Orthodox faithful celebrate Easter from a distance

The Resurrection of Jesus is the most holy day for Orthodox and usually the most festive occasion of the year, he said.

"The pandemic means that Orthodox cannot gather at midnight, light candles and sing together on the holiday. Family gatherings and extravagant meals have to be curtailed and limited," Bissias said.

“It is different this year, but no less joyful. Our people, like so many today, have deep concerns about the effects of the pandemic. Some of our parishioners have been ill, and some have died due to this virus, and that hurts. But we actually face such challenges all the time. The pandemic has just brought the suffering of this world into focus," Bissias said.

'As normal as possible'

The Rev. James Greanias, priest at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso, will be live streaming the Easter service Saturday night at the church also to empty pews.

During earlier Lenten services, Greanias turned his dining room into a chapel and performed services there.

Holy Week services were all livestreamed from the church.

"I never envisioned I'd be a televangelist," Greanias joked.