Orthodox faithful celebrate Easter in person once again

"Services are in English," Van Sickle said.

Similarly, there was no need to call and RSVP during Easter for parishioners at SS. Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point, according to the Rev. Georgij Gligorov, priest at the church.

"We will have regular services. There are no restrictions. We recommend parishioners wear masks and practice social distancing. We are not playing cops," Gligorov said. "We don't have reservations."

There is hope that things are getting safer given that a vaccine is readily available to most people.

"People are getting the shots. And in the past year we didn't have many cases. Our community was preserved," Gligorov said.

For Trakas, making reservations for church services at SS. Constantine and Helen was a small price to pay for being able to attend church services in person.

"It's the reason for Easter and the importance of family. These holidays need to be spent with families," Trakas said.

Trakas also celebrates the so-called American or earlier Easter with her parents, which also includes a dinner and Easter egg hunts.

But the Orthodox Easter for her is what brings about the true religious meaning of Easter.