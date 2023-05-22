The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which has deep Calumet Region ties and is a regular summertime staple at Strack & Van Til supermarkets, has gotten a new name for the first time in nearly a century.

The giant hot dog-shaped car is being rebranded as the Frankmobile as part of a promotional campaign since Oscar Mayer is rolling out a new recipe for its 100% beef franks this grilling season.

“The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years,” said Stephanie Vance, associate brand manager of Oscar Mayer. “This summer, it’s time to highlight another fan-favorite: our delicious 100% Beef Franks. When Oscar Mayer makes anything, we prioritize taste over everything, so no matter what kind of hot dog you enjoy this summer, if it’s Oscar Mayer, you know it will be 100% tasty, and 100% make you smile.”

Gary native George Molchan long served as the Oscar Mayer spokesman Little Oscar, driving the Wienermobile across the country and passing out Wiener Whistles to kids during his countless public appearances at schools, orphanages and grocery stores. He was hired as the second Little Oscar mascot and crisscrossed the country in the Wienermbole for more than 20 years before serving as Little Oscar in a second-act stint at the Oscar Mayer restaurant in Disney World in the 1970s.

He was buried in Merrillville when he died in 2005 and was mourned with a rendition of "Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener" followed by mourners tooting a dirge on their Wiener Whistles. Oscar Mayer retired the Little Oscar name with Molchan.

His tombstone in the Calumet Park Cemetery is inscribed with an image of the iconic Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer, now a subsidiary of The Kraft Heinz Company, will now call Wiener Whistles Frank Whistles and the Hotdoggers who drive the Wienermobiles will be known as Frankfurters. Anyone named Frank who visits the Frankmobile during its many stops at supermarkets and other retailers can get a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer 100% Beef Franks as part of the "Franks for Franks" program.

Part of Oscar Mayer's new Keep It Oscar campaign, the Frankmobile continues the same lighthearted humorous vibe, for instance adding "please do not lick" decals to the comically oversized hot dog on wheels.