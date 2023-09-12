People can get outside and get active at the Outdoor Adventure Festival at the Indiana Dunes National Park this week.

More than 100 outdoor events are taking place at the National Park stretching across 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and other parks and preserves across Northwest Indiana.

People can hike, bike, paddle, take photos, go birding and practice yoga. Events take place daily at the festival, which runs through Sunday.

“There will be events for visitors of all ages and activity levels,” Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said.

Events include self-guided hikes, history hikes, bat hikes, birding hikes, beaver trading hikes, ecology hikes, geology hikes, night hikes, boat tours, sunrise photography at Mnoke Prairie and sunset photography at Mount Baldy. Historical reenactors portray 18th century French-Canadian voyageurs to bring alive the South Shore’s fur-trading history.

People can hear presentations about the J.D. Marshall shipwreck, amphibians and monarch butterfly migrations, as well as from acclaimed author Ken Schoon.

This weekend, people also can visit the family-friendly Duneland Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“There will be food vendors, musical groups and live entertainment as well as Demonstration booths showcasing skills that farmers would have used in the early 1900s and modern-day sustainable practices,” Rowe said. “Wagon rides will be available for a suggested donation to the Friends of Indiana Dunes to help maintain the farm.”

For more information, visit dunesoutdoorfestival.com or call 219-395-1882.