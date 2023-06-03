Outgoing Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight recently received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana’s highest honor.

State Sen. Mike Bohacek and state Rep. Jim Pressel presented the longtime leader of the Michigan City-based bank with the award for his contributions to the community and for his civic leadership.

Gov. Ralph Gates created the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in the 1940s to honor distinguished Hoosiers like astronauts, artists, ambassadors, musicians and politicians.

Horizon Bancorp’s Lead Director Michele Magnuson said Dwight rendered distinguished service to the Hoosier State through his accomplishments and community service.

“Craig’s contributions to create a better life for individuals in Michigan City and LaPorte County as well as throughout Northwest Indiana have been remarkable. It has been a privilege to work with Craig and see his inspiration and true dedication firsthand when it comes to his community,” Magnuson said.

Dwight has worked in the banking industry for 40 years, earning a number of awards including induction into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame, an Economic Development Corp. Michigan City Lifetime Achievement Award, a Banking Excellence Award from the Indiana Bankers Association and a Most Influential People Award by Indianapolis Business Journal.

He’s also been active in the community, serving on the boards of the United Way of Lake County and the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana. He’s led fundraising campaigns for the United Way, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, The Martin Luther King Center, Michigan City Area Schools and the LaPorte County YMCA.

Dwight has also served on the Michigan City Aviation Commission, the Michigan City Economic Development Commission, Purdue North Central Advisory Board, the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank’s Community Financial Institutions Counsel, One Region Board of Directors, the Blue Ribbon Commission LaPorte County Fair and the Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunities Council.

Dwight has served as CEO of Horizon Bank since 2001, leading the 150-year-old bank with $7.8 billion in assets. He is now retiring and being succeeded by Thomas Prame.