Overdoses continue to rise as officials warn of fentanyl cut into array of narcotics

All along the war-on-drugs spectrum, from the feds tracking international cartels to the cops on the street to the advocates pressing to keep users alive, the message right now is more or less the same:
Be careful out there, because you might not know exactly what you’re using.
The scourge of synthetic opiates, especially the potent painkiller fentanyl, is “dropping bodies” at an alarming rate nationwide, and the Region is no exception, says the special agent who oversees the area for the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. There was a marked increase in overdose deaths in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties from 2019 to 2020, with the total number at 321 last year, according to data collected by the multi-agency Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.
And no one expects that number to go down in 2021.
The culprit is the flourishing practice of cutting fentanyl and its dubious simulacrums into a broad menu of narcotics. The result is everyone from regular heroin users to recreational consumers of cocaine, black-market prescription pill and so-called party drugs falling victim to overdoses.
Their bodies are overwhelmed by a substance they did not know or expect they were taking, or at least were taking in such large amounts. For either cost-saving reasons or “marketing” reasons, illicit drug makers are hiding fentanyl in their products and users are dying at alarming rates.
To tackle the problem, disparate groups interested in the issue are attacking it from all sides. The DEA says it is targeting Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) that are using precursor chemicals manufactured in Asia to create knock-off fentanyl in “clandestine” Mexican labs that is then finding its way over the border.
The Lake County sheriff says a special team has been assembled among local agencies to investigate “all avenues of the drug chain.” And people like Kristen Martin, founder of Gary Harm Reduction, are trying to get lifesaving tools for users like the overdose reversal drug naloxone (commonly known by its brand name Narcan) and fentanyl testing strips into the hands of users and their loved ones before it’s too late.
The end goal for all of them is to save lives, a truth that Martin, herself in recovery for opioid use disorder, says is simple and direct.
“Because if you’re dead you’re never going to recover.”
Very sad and very cruel
In 2020, overdose deaths nationwide were up nearly 30%. Deaths from opioids rose 37.2%. And deaths related to synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, were up 54%, according to the DEA.
“The drive is fentanyl that is laced in every drug out there,” said Alfred “Chip” Cooke, the assistant special agent in charge of the Merrillville office of the DEA. “What’s dropping bodies left and right is fentanyl.”
The introduction of fentanyl into other opiates, particularly heroin, is a practice that goes back several years. Cooke reasons drug manufacturers began the practice to strengthen the high the drugs produced, perhaps in an effort to keep up with the growing tolerance of regular users. But fentanyl’s potency — which the DEA estimates to be 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine — means cutting a tiny amount more fentanyl into a bag of heroin than intended can lead to an overdose.
“There’s no science when they cut this,” Charles Porucznik, the executive director of Indiana HIDTA and a retired FBI agent, said. “And the sad thing is when their friend overdoses, they want to go to that drug dealer.”
It’s a phenomenon Cooke says he’s seen, too.
“When people (overdose) on a drug, that might send a message to other people who are addicted to these substances, that that is some really pure stuff. That means I want that thing that’s on that corner because that dope must be so good they overdosed on it,” Cooke said.
“(The TCOs say) we’re going to lose some people, some bodies are going to drop, but people are going to flock to this drug,” he continued. “It’s very scary, it’s very sad and it’s very cruel.”
Forming partnerships
Cooke and the DEA have focused their work on regional partnerships in recent years, working with local law enforcement, other state and federal agencies, and HIDTA, a nearly 25-year-old grant-based program that helps bring the various agencies together.
“When we build a strategic plan, we need to continue to remind ourselves and we need to continue to focus on partnerships,” Cooke said. “DEA is not unilaterally going to solve the world’s drug problem. Trying to get bad guys with guns and drugs off the streets, you can’t do that in a bubble.”
The focus of Cooke and others in the justice system may be on “bad guys” but in recent years there has also been a groundswell of support both from outside and within law enforcement for more humanistic approaches to the drug war.
“We do a lot of partnering with people outside law enforcement because we need to understand addiction, we need to understand what resources might be out there,” Cookie said. “I always say don’t give up because no man is on an island. These poor souls that are addicted, you’re not on an island. We want productive members of society because that just makes for a better world.”
For his part, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. helped get the department’s Police Assisted Recovery Initiative (PARI) off the ground last year. That group’s two licensed mental health professionals, Kristin Huseman and Misty Hatch, are tasked, in part, with helping those who come in contact with law enforcement via their addictions get help somewhere other than jail, ideally in something like a treatment program.
Not all users, though, are ready for recovery, and Huseman and Hatch distributed more than 120 Narcan kits from May through July to users and their loved ones who wanted to be prepared in case of an overdose. They also provide education on how to administer Narcan, something that is also now regularly carried by EMTs and other first responders.
Overdose prevention
Harm reduction advocates, like Martin and Katherine Kuypers, a volunteer with Gary Harm Reduction and a registered nurse, are solely focused on overdose prevention. Sure, Martin and Kuypers would love to help any user into a recovery program if they wanted, but they each have personal experience — Kuypers’ son is in recovery — that tells them not all addicts want help right away.
Martin, a Gary native, studied social work at Indiana University in Bloomington and came home to the Region when she realized how few harm reduction options exited in Northwest Indiana. Programs like syringe exchanges, where used hypodermic needles can be discarded and replaced with clean ones to prevent the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C and HIV, have been fairly commonplace for years. But none exist in the Region (Porter County has a syringe disposal program but not an exchange), and Martin said a “stigma” around drug abuse still surrounds some of the work she and others in her field do.
And it was only recently that PARI began distributing Narcan, so when she got started last year Martin went searching anywhere she could for the drug, contacting nonprofits and programs in other counties and states to collect excess product. She has distributed them mostly through her own channels — friends and associates from her days as an active user — and continues to operate mostly in that fashion, although she said she’s willing and able to help anyone in need.
Kuypers, who worked as a corrections nurse in Lake County, read about Martin and reached out to offer her assistance, adding a second member to a group that remains loosely organized but focused on the same mission.
“It’s easy to judge people in addiction when you don’t understand it or when you haven’t had somebody in your life struggle with it,” Kuypers said.
The scary part right now, they both said, is that users who think they understand what they’re taking, who buy from a trusted dealer, and who know their own tolerance, are being surprised by the unknowing inclusion of fentanyl. Martin said in her job as a social worker that when she tells a client she found fentanyl in their drug screen, around 80% are surprised.
“Most people, they are granted the opportunity to experiment with drugs,” Martin said. “But with the fentanyl being in things that are kind of hidden, and people are dying from using cocaine or a pill, that’s really scary, and we want to have education on that as well.”
Identifying fentanyl
In addition to the Narcan, Gary Harm Reduction has also procured fentanyl testing strips that she recommends be used to analyze any product before using. A small bit of any substance can be mixed with water and the testing strip, which Martin compared to a pregnancy test, can be dipped in to reveal whether the substance contains fentanyl, which at least at that point gives the user an awareness of the drug’s makeup.
“You can test the substance and after that you can make an informed decision,” Martin said. “Should I not use this? Should I use less? Should I go slow?”
Martin said people she knows have been “super receptive” to the use of fentanyl testing strips, and she has been able to get the strips into three local retail locations — Black Diamond Smoke Shops in Merrillville, Hobart and Griffith — where they are sold for $2 each. Those locations also have Narcan available for free just inside the front door. (Martin’s brother, Kalem, is a co-owner of the smoke shops).
That, she hopes, will allow her to reach more people, and the goal is to get more Narcan and more fentanyl testing strips available in the community, for families of users and users themselves to access easily and without judgement. Locals can also request fentanyl testing strips and Narcan from Martin by visiting Gary Harm Reduction on Facebook or calling her at 219-200-4081.
PARI has Narcan available on request as well, and can be reached at pari@lakecountysheriff.com or by calling Huseman at 219-307-0938 or Hatch at 219-216-4554.
“If you’re using any substances, if you love someone who uses substances, if your neighbor uses substances, just be a good Samaritan and have Narcan available,” Martin said. “I think we can all agree that we know or love someone who’s used substances, maybe addictively, and I think we can all agree that we would like them to be alive, I would hope.”