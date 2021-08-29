Overdoses continue to rise as officials warn of fentanyl cut into array of narcotics

“When we build a strategic plan, we need to continue to remind ourselves and we need to continue to focus on partnerships,” Cooke said. “DEA is not unilaterally going to solve the world’s drug problem. Trying to get bad guys with guns and drugs off the streets, you can’t do that in a bubble.”

The focus of Cooke and others in the justice system may be on “bad guys” but in recent years there has also been a groundswell of support both from outside and within law enforcement for more humanistic approaches to the drug war.

“We do a lot of partnering with people outside law enforcement because we need to understand addiction, we need to understand what resources might be out there,” Cookie said. “I always say don’t give up because no man is on an island. These poor souls that are addicted, you’re not on an island. We want productive members of society because that just makes for a better world.”

For his part, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. helped get the department’s Police Assisted Recovery Initiative (PARI) off the ground last year. That group’s two licensed mental health professionals, Kristin Huseman and Misty Hatch, are tasked, in part, with helping those who come in contact with law enforcement via their addictions get help somewhere other than jail, ideally in something like a treatment program.