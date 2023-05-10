The concrete restoration project on Interstate 65 will require the closure of southbound lanes through the interchange with Interstate 80/94 overnight Friday into Saturday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

INDOT contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close I-65 southbound between mile marker 260 and 259 from approximately 8 p.m. May 12 to 5 a.m. May 13, INDOT said. The closure will include the ramp from I-80/94 westbound to I-65 southbound.

All traffic from U.S. 12/20, the Indiana Toll Road and 15th Avenue will be directed to I-80/94. The detour to access I-65 southbound will be to follow I-80/94 westbound and use the ramps at Broadway to turn around and take eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65.

The closures will allow work crews to set up the next phase of concrete restoration work on I-65 southbound between mile marker 260 and 256. During that work, I-65 southbound will have three lanes of traffic, the left lane of which will be a crossover express lane on the northbound side of the interstate. The two right lanes will be shifted to the outside.

The schedule is subject to change if weather prevents work. The closures will be pushed forward to the next night until they can be implemented if weather is an issue, INDOT said.