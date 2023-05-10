The concrete restoration project on Interstate 65 will require the closure of southbound lanes through the interchange with Interstate 80/94 overnight Friday into Saturday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.
INDOT contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close I-65 southbound between mile marker 260 and 259 from approximately 8 p.m. May 12 to 5 a.m. May 13, INDOT said. The closure will include the ramp from I-80/94 westbound to I-65 southbound.
All traffic from U.S. 12/20, the Indiana Toll Road and 15th Avenue will be directed to I-80/94. The detour to access I-65 southbound will be to follow I-80/94 westbound and use the ramps at Broadway to turn around and take eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65.
The closures will allow work crews to set up the next phase of concrete restoration work on I-65 southbound between mile marker 260 and 256. During that work, I-65 southbound will have three lanes of traffic, the left lane of which will be a crossover express lane on the northbound side of the interstate. The two right lanes will be shifted to the outside.