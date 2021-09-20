Overnight lane closures planned early this week on I-80/94

Guardrail repair and bridge painting will necessitate overnight lane closures on the Borman Expressway this week, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT announced Monday that the right lane of eastbound Interstate 80/94 will be closed just west of Cline Avenue (at mile marker 4.6) from 8 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday so crews can perform emergency repairs on a damaged guardrail.

Tuesday night, as many as three westbound lanes between Cline and Kennedy Avenue will be closed for bridge painting between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The closure will begin with one lane shut down, expand to two lanes at 10 p.m. and finally all three lanes after 3 a.m.

The closures are “weather dependent and subject to change,” INDOT said. Drivers are reminded to be alert and drive slowly near where crews are working, to closely follow traffic signs, and to allow for extra time when traveling through the impacted areas.

