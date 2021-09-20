 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overnight lane closures planned early this week on I-80/94
alert urgent

Overnight lane closures planned early this week on I-80/94

Borman aerial

The interchange between I-80/94, the Borman Expressway, and Cline Avenue is seen from above. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Guardrail repair and bridge painting will necessitate overnight lane closures on the Borman Expressway this week, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT announced Monday that the right lane of eastbound Interstate 80/94 will be closed just west of Cline Avenue (at mile marker 4.6) from 8 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday so crews can perform emergency repairs on a damaged guardrail.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Tuesday night, as many as three westbound lanes between Cline and Kennedy Avenue will be closed for bridge painting between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The closure will begin with one lane shut down, expand to two lanes at 10 p.m. and finally all three lanes after 3 a.m.

The closures are “weather dependent and subject to change,” INDOT said. Drivers are reminded to be alert and drive slowly near where crews are working, to closely follow traffic signs, and to allow for extra time when traveling through the impacted areas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These Neanderthal bones are thousands of years older than previously thought

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts