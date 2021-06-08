Overturned dump truck closes I-94 ramp in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY — The eastbound ramp from Interstate 94 to U.S. 20 was closed Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck overturned and spilled its load onto the highway, officials said.
The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. and was still being cleared nearly an hour later, the Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted.
Indiana State Police dispatchers said there were no injuries reported in the crash, and troopers were not at the scene by 1:25 p.m.
‼⚠ TRAFFIC ALERT - I-94 to US 20 in Porter County ⚠‼— INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) June 8, 2021
The ramp from EB I-94 to EB US 20 is closed due to an overturned dump truck.
By the looks of things, clean up may take a while. Avoid the area, and seek an alternate route. https://t.co/3qPfu1QEyy
The crash could take an extended amount of time to clear, INDOT said.
Drivers were urged to plan for prolonged travel times or seek alternate routes, if possible.