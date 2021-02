Overturned semi causes lane blockage, traffic backup along I-94

An overturned semitrailer was blocking some westbound lanes along a stretch of Interstate 94 Saturday morning.

The semi, which was full of bricks, crashed near the 26-mile marker around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said. The crash happened just before the southbound exit ramp for Ind. 49.

Police were still on scene as of 9 a.m., working to remove the semitrailer from the road and unload its cargo.

Some lanes have reopened and traffic is moving, but drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes along U.S. 20, U.S. 12, or U.S. 30.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

