Overturned semi shuts down I-65 northbound lanes in Jasper County

ROSELAWN — A semitrailer rollover shut down a stretch of northbound lanes and sent one to a hospital Friday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. first responders were called to a single-vehicle wreck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the 229-mile marker near the Roselawn/Demotte exit, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

A semi rolled over across all northbound lanes and emergency crews are working to clean up the wreck. The driver was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect traffic delays.

