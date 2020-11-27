 Skip to main content
Overturned semi shuts down I-65 northbound lanes in Jasper County
Overturned semi shuts down I-65 northbound lanes in Jasper County

Stock traffic I65

Traffic on I-65.

 Damian Rico The Times

ROSELAWN — A semitrailer rollover shut down a stretch of northbound lanes and sent one to a hospital Friday afternoon. 

Around 2:40 p.m. first responders were called to a single-vehicle wreck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the 229-mile marker near the Roselawn/Demotte exit, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. 

A semi rolled over across all northbound lanes and emergency crews are working to clean up the wreck. The driver was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Drivers should avoid the area or expect traffic delays. 

