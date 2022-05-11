Ozinga employee wins first place at Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete skills competition

Longtime Ozinga ready mix driver Bruce Mitchell won first place at the Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete Association's skills competition April 30.

Mitchell, who drives out of Ozinga's Cedar Lake yard, will now advance to the national driver championship being held by the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association this October in Colorado.

Both the state and national competitions include a driving course, a truck inspection and a written exam. Mitchell, who has been with Ozinga since 2002, got second place at the IRMCA competition in 2021; first place at the IRMCA competition and second place at the NRMCA competition in 2019; third place at the IRMCA competition in 2018; and third place in the IRMCA competition and fifth place at the NRMCA competition in 2015.

“We are extremely proud of Bruce for his achievement in the competition this year,” said Joe Sanders, executive vice president of Ozinga’s ready mix operation in Indiana. “Bruce is a very skilled driver who takes pride in his work, and his continuous recognition by the IRMCA and NRMCA is a testament to that.”

