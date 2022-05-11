Ozinga employee wins first place at Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete skills competition

Bruce Mitchell, center, won first place at the Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s Mixer Skills Competition.
Provided
Longtime Ozinga ready mix driver Bruce Mitchell won first place at the Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete Association's skills competition April 30.
Mitchell, who drives out of Ozinga's Cedar Lake yard, will now advance to the national driver championship being held by the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association this October in Colorado.
Both the state and national competitions include a driving course, a truck inspection and a written exam. Mitchell, who has been with Ozinga since 2002, got second place at the IRMCA competition in 2021; first place at the IRMCA competition and second place at the NRMCA competition in 2019; third place at the IRMCA competition in 2018; and third place in the IRMCA competition and fifth place at the NRMCA competition in 2015.
“We are extremely proud of Bruce for his achievement in the competition this year,” said Joe Sanders, executive vice president of Ozinga’s ready mix operation in Indiana. “Bruce is a very skilled driver who takes pride in his work, and his continuous recognition by the IRMCA and NRMCA is a testament to that.”
Gallery: Hanover Central High School commencement
Valedictorian Kathryn Jackowski speaks at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Salutatorian Kayla Drewno addresses the Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nathaniel Remaly delivers the welcome address Sunday at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Caps were decorated Sunday at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class President Madison Victor sends her message to the senior class Sunday at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Superintendent Mary Tracy-Macaulay delivers her message Sunday at the Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
From left, Jillian Moscinski, Isabel Lopez, Joy Gliwa and Aunie Benko pose for a selfie before the start of Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sierra Livingston waves to family members Sunday at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dodging the rain, Jayden Stutsman and Frances Foreman check out photos Sunday at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Rain attempted to put a hamper on Hanover Central High School's commencement festivities but the ceremony continued.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New graduates throw their caps Sunday at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kayla Drewno joins her fellow band members Sunday at the start of Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valedictorian Kathryn Jackowski receives her diploma at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Trying to dodge the falling rain, Kennedy O'Neal waves to family members Sunday at Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Principal Tami Kepshire delivers her message Sunday at the Hanover Central High School's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
