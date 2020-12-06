Package thefts remain low — or unreported — in Region, police say

"Upon further investigation, numerous items from other porch thefts were recovered that had been taken by the male and his counterpart. This led to clearing up thefts in both Highland and Munster, all because of the assistance and tips from the public from our social media postings."

Tip of the iceberg?

In Hammond, package thefts also have remained low, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg. However, the holiday season has just begun, Kellogg noted.

"We're just at the fledgling, where packages are going to really start rolling in the next couple of weeks. As things heat up, we'll have a better idea, but we've only had a few thus far," Kellogg said.

Kellogg said Blue Net, the citywide camera system, as well as footage from home security systems, including a Ring doorbell, help investigators catch suspects when such crimes occur.

"We work diligently with residents to keep these to a minimum, and we will work hard this holiday season to help prevent these things and if they do occur to catch the people responsible," Kellogg said.