Package thefts remain low — or unreported — in Region, police say

As the holiday season gets underway, online sales are expected to reach as much as $218.4 billion nationwide, compared to $168.7 billion during last year's holiday shopping season, according to predictions from the National Retail Federation.
With online orders soaring, should Region residents be worried about porch pirates pilfering their packages? Many Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies say no.
A Times survey of 20 local law enforcement agencies found package theft remains low in various communities.
Many departments credited someone always being home during the pandemic and the price of home security systems to the low numbers.
So far in 2020, Highland has recorded eight package thefts, and over the years have stayed consistent and low when considering the increase in online shopping, said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.
Last year, Banasiak said the department was able to file charges against two men involved in package thefts in Highland thanks to the department's initiatives and the community's help.
"A resident had a doorbell camera that captured the one incident. We were then able to use social media to show images of the suspect. With the assistance of the public, our detectives were able to identify the suspect," he said.
"Upon further investigation, numerous items from other porch thefts were recovered that had been taken by the male and his counterpart. This led to clearing up thefts in both Highland and Munster, all because of the assistance and tips from the public from our social media postings."
Tip of the iceberg?
In Hammond, package thefts also have remained low, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg. However, the holiday season has just begun, Kellogg noted.
"We're just at the fledgling, where packages are going to really start rolling in the next couple of weeks. As things heat up, we'll have a better idea, but we've only had a few thus far," Kellogg said.
Kellogg said Blue Net, the citywide camera system, as well as footage from home security systems, including a Ring doorbell, help investigators catch suspects when such crimes occur.
"We work diligently with residents to keep these to a minimum, and we will work hard this holiday season to help prevent these things and if they do occur to catch the people responsible," Kellogg said.
In the Tri-Town area, composed of Dyer, Schererville and St. John, package thefts remain low. Dyer police haven't seen an increase in thefts. Thus far, Schererville has reported 11 package thefts — a small increase compared to previous years, said Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook. In St. John, there have been two package thefts in 2020, Public Information Officer Roger Patz said.
In Griffith, package thefts have remained comparable to year's past, Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said.
Merrillville police estimated it has recorded five parcel thefts in 2020. East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera estimated the department responds to less than 20 package thefts around the holidays annually. Whiting police responded to zero package thefts in 2020.
In 2019, Crown Point police recorded 12 package thefts, which includes two instances where packages were delivered to the wrong home and never returned, Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda reported. Winfield has had few incidents of packages getting stolen from porches, Marshal Dan Ball said in an email.
In 2019, Lowell police responded to three missing/stolen packages or mail cases.
"It seems like we see more people talking about stolen packages on Facebook than actually report it. I would guess the frequency will continue to increase as more people rely on internet purchases than they previously had," Lowell Assistant Police Chief James Woestman said.
In Porter County, package thefts also remain low.
This year, Beverly Shores and Ogden Dunes police haven't responded to package thefts, and Chesterton, Portage and Valparaiso police have all reported decreases in package thefts this year.
In LaPorte County, Michigan City police have recorded the same number of package thefts so far in 2020 as they did in 2019. As of Dec. 2, Michigan City police have responded to 24 package theft calls, said Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office hasn't seen an increase of package thefts in 2020.
