Today is Paczki Day! Fans of the sweet Polish favorite will be lining up at bakeries across the Region all day to get their paczki.
Paczki, similar to a filled doughnut, is a delicacy for sweets lovers and is traditionally served on Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday. It's long been a favorite dessert meant to be consumed before the fasting tradition associated with the Lenten season.
Bakeries across the Region sell pounds of the baked good beginning weeks before actual Paczki Day.
"Last year, we sold over 40,000 paczki," said Tim Calderone, bakery director for Strack & Van Til. Calderone said people begin purchasing paczki about three weeks prior to Paczki Day while the real "crush" is right on Fat Tuesday. It's not uncommon for 5,000 paczki to be sold on Fat Tuesday alone.
In fact, Calderone and the baking staff at Strack & Van Til in Schererville said the only doughnuts that are in the case on Fat Tuesday are paczki.
"We make them from scratch here," Calderone said, adding the Schererville location has all the proper equipment on hand to produce the Polish pastry.
"We mix, fill and fry them here," he said.
During a recent interview in the store's bakery, Calderone explained the process as employees Mike Wargo, Rebecca Jenczalik and other members of the baking staff demonstrated how it's done.
Calderone said a special mix is used for paczki. The dough is blended in a heavy duty mixer, then cut and proofed.
The yeast-raised doughnut is then fried. After it's done, the paczki are filled at a special filling station in the store's bakery. Finally, they are dusted with powdered sugar.
"We have nine flavors," explained baker Wargo. Wargo and Calderone said the most popular filling is Bavarian cream with apricot a top seller as well. Other flavors sold at Strack's are apple, cherry, prune, blueberry, strawberry, cream cheese and lemon.
Paczki are sold in boxes of four and six at Strack's.
"My mother ordered 3 1/2 dozen," said Wargo. He said his mother will be taking them to friends at the bank and the library.
Making the paczki is a "total team effort" at Strack's, Wargo said. "Some people mix the dough for the paczki while some are frying them and other people are packaging them," he said.
The bakers said many people purchase the tasty sweet to share with others. As a treat, paczki are as indulgent as they come. Don't even think about your diet when reaching for the filled pastry. Calderone said one paczki has about 400 to 500 calories. It's no wonder it's the perfect pastry to chomp on before depriving oneself during the 40 days of Lent.
Lisa Milla, store manager for Schererville's Strack & Van Til, said she enjoys the treat and remembers eating them in her family's home.
Milla added paczki consumption in Northwest Indiana is very popular in light of the fact the doughnut is one of the enjoyable pre-Lenten traditions.
"People in Northwest Indiana are very traditional," she added.
Where to go to get paczki in Northwest Indiana