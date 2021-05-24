Pair forever connected through kidney donation

At Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, the donation process began with blood work, urine samples and a lot of meetings with medical staff to ensure she was clear on what the donor process would entail.

When Allen discovered she and Alvarado were a match, she says she was elated.

“It just had a different feeling to it when you know a little about his story,” she said. “It changed everything for me.”

In the months leading up to the surgery, she says even everyday actions took on additional meaning.

“I was so much more intentional about what I ate,” she said.

Yet she never wavered from her plan.

“I have two kidneys and both work well,” she said. “Someone needs what I have, so why would I not give it to him? It was that simple to me.”

On March 31, the kidney transplant surgery took place.

Unbeknownst to either of them, their hospital rooms were next to each other.

A new beginning

Today, Alvarado has a functioning kidney and no longer has to undergo dialysis.