The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring sent a shock wave through the Midwest business community that hasn’t settled as virus cases surge anew this fall.

Locally owned businesses, in particular, have faced a dizzying set of circumstances, including abrupt closures, tentative reopenings, uncertainty about additional government assistance and painful realization that time has run out for some decades-old shops and restaurants.

The whiplash of closing, opening and facing more restrictions and more possible closings is taking its toll on scores of businesses that have survived, a special report by Lee Enterprises Midwest reporting team shows.

After shutting down local economies during the spring, multi-stage state reopening plans were implemented across the Midwest, but they could not withstand the coronavirus’ summertime resilience and autumn resurgence.

Last week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared an end to the state’s Back on Track plan and set up a county-by-county evaluation system to chart the pandemic’s threat. He also extended a mask-wearing requirement and pleaded with residents to follow basic safety precautions.

As COVID numbers surged in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services attempted on Oct. 6 to limit public indoor gatherings to 25% of a room or building capacity. A state appeals court put the restrictions on hold pending appeal.

Over the weekend, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an order, to go in effect Wednesday, that will ban indoor restaurant dining and close entertainment venues, including casinos and movie theaters.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home advisory that took effect Monday and urged residents to leave home only for essential purposes and to restrict any social gathering to fewer than 10 people.

“Cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans,” Lightfoot urged. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged similar stay-at-home practices while imposing restrictions that include a ban on indoor dining — a potential killer for restaurants already trying to claw their way to survival.

Minnesota adjusted phase III of its Stay Safe plan at the end of last week to reimpose capacity limitations and to prohibit some activities, including bar counter service.

Restrictions are coming back full circle throughout the Midwest as positivity rates spike and a new sense of unease sets in.

“It is all about the uncertainty because nobody knows when this is going to end nor when the next relief package from the federal government is going to come,” said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council in Illinois.

Vague and conflicting

Rising coronavirus rates recently led to the temporary voluntary closure of Doc’s Smokehouse and Craft Bar restaurants in Dyer, Indiana; Mokena, Illinois, and Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin.

“The state-mandated closures and limits, and vague and conflicting safety information from health departments and the CDC” didn’t help, said co-owner Brent Brashier. "Based on my anecdotal observations, the (Indiana) governor’s edicts really have very little impact on the thinking of most of our customers. With the cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate rapidly rising, many people are opting to avoid dining in.”

Restaurants and bars have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, along with personal service businesses and active venues, such as gyms and fitness centers.

“While every industry has been impacted, the ones that I see hit the worst are small retail, restaurants, bars, service industry (dentists, chiropractors, travel agencies, etc) and gyms and workout facilities,” Christie Ransom, CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce in Minnesota, said in an email last week.

‘We don’t think this is the end’

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association conducted a small survey of its members recently that found about half of those surveyed indicated they are unlikely to be in business six months if there are no additional relief packages available from the state or federal government, according to Tracy Kosbau, WRA communications coordinator.

Nearly one-half of those surveyed indicated that compared with last year, sales revenue was 26-50% lower.

A big problem is confusion over the latest mandates, Kosbau said.

“People are like, ‘Now what’s the regulation?’” she said.

The pandemic’s impact has been felt across the Midwest. Places like Epiphany Farms, which operates restaurants in Central Illinois, have decided to “consolidate, minimize and go back to the basics.”

Epiphany Farms, which operates multiple restaurants in Central Illinois, said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced major changes. Its Anju Above and Epiphany Farms restaurants will continue to have to-go menus in place, but Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in Leroy, Illinois, and Bakery and Pickle in downtown Bloomington have been temporarily closed.

The opening of Harmony Korean BBQ in Bloomington has been put off.

“This was not an easy decision,” said owners Ken Myszka, Stu Hummel and Nanam Myszka in a statement released Friday. “With the current situation, there are too many obstacles standing in the way of operations, and the future is uncertain.”

Still, they expressed hope for the future.

“Please understand that we don't think this is the end. This is an opportunity to review, rebuild and move forward. We are eager for our team to be in one place together, able to discuss and make changes quickly to adapt, just like 11 years ago when we started Epiphany Farms,” they said.

Bankruptcy concerns

Like all restaurants in Illinois, the doors of R Bar and Grille in downtown Decatur, Illinois, closed during the statewide shutdown earlier this year.

“We weathered the storm as best we could,” said Executive Chef Ray Durbin. “But it was really rough.”

The restaurant serves upscale food and unique drinks. Altering the menu for anything other than dine-in can compromise the meal and the atmosphere, he said.

“I’m very worried that if they shut us down and threaten to take business and liquor licenses and gaming licenses from establishments, they are just going to bankrupt the whole state of Illinois,” he said. “They are just going to plunge small business owners in bankruptcy at an alarming rate.”

‘COVID is closing our doors’

Some business owners are finding ways to manage. In Mattoon, Illinois, owner and cosmetologist Jennifer White said she has been fortunate because she works alone and has a lot of floor space at her Bombshell salon, making social distancing easier. She said her styling chairs are far enough apart that she can work with two clients at a time, and she does not need to allot occupancy room for a second stylist.

But she is preparing herself for a possible second temporary closure.

“I really hope I’m wrong. I don’t want to shut down again,” White said, adding that she will support such a safety measure if it's needed. “The safety of people comes first.”

Other business owners are hopeful — but with trepidation.

Sheryol Scott Threewit is owner of All Things Beautiful gift boutique in Decatur, Illinois. Though holiday shopping days are approaching, Threewit can’t enjoy the excitement.

“I haven’t even caught up financially from the loss from the first months of the year,” she said. “I’m just constantly beating the brick and trying to let people know I’m here.”

The business sells clothing, jewelry and accessories — all ideal for holiday gifts. However, Threewit said she isn’t excited about it yet. The cancellation of holiday festivities, such as the Downtown Christmas Walk and the Decatur Christmas Parade, will limit the foot traffic she was expecting.

Fellow Decatur business owner Bob Stelbrink, owner of Northgate Barbershop, has been a barber for more than 50 years.

When Stelbrink reopened after the spring shutdown, only 50% of his customers returned. Nearly five months later, the shop is still trying to recover.

“We have not bounced back,” Stelbrink said. “We’re at maybe 65%.”

Customers often wait for haircuts now, he said. Instead of three weeks, they may visit the barber every three months, Stelbrink said.

“We are hanging on by our teeth,” he said. “If they shut me down for another 10 weeks, this is an empty building. I won’t be able to come back.”

Stelbrink said he is frustrated with the government’s list of essential businesses, which includes department and home improvement stores.

In small, charismatic Westby, Wisconsin, a longtime home dècor and furniture store is calling it quits, pushed into an early retirement because of COVID-19. The "Uff-Da Shoppe" — lovingly named after the Norwegian expression of bafflement — will finish out the holiday season and then close up shop.

The owners, Mitch and Teresa Williams, have operated the store since 1988, 31 of those years in a corner shop in downtown Westby on a bustling Main Street filled with other eclectic shops and restaurants. Many of the shops are Scandinavian-themed, paying homage to the immigrants who decided to call the western Wisconsin town home.

"In the past, I've kind of had this five-, six-year plan," said Mitch Williams, who is 60 and nearing retirement, though not quite there yet.

"It was just kind of the last kick to put us over the hump," he said of the pandemic. “It made us do it a couple years sooner than we would have."

Like most businesses, consumers haven't been shopping like they used to, and Williams said business at the Uff-Da Shoppe is down at least 40%.

"There's no local traffic, ya know? We just get very few people that come in. There might be a few who spend a couple hundred bucks to make our day," Teresa Williams said.

A similar fate has befallen It’s Just Serendipity, an eclectic antique store that aimed to revitalize downtown Hammond in Northwest Indiana. Its owner announced the store’s closure last week because of rising COVID-19 cases.

For the last 11 years, It’s Just Serendipity had been a mainstay of downtown Hammond, where its owner Karan Maravilla had been instrumental in organizing many Downtown Hammond Council events.

“It has been a pleasure to share my favorite things with all of you in the many venues that I have displayed my treasures," Maravilla said. "COVID is closing our doors.”

Travel down, and with it sales

Many local restaurants and shops are beloved community institutions. But the lack of out-of-town visitors has hit home during the pandemic.

Since March, travel spending in the Midwest has dropped $69.4 billion, according to the U.S Travel Association. In September and October alone, travel spending was down 56% in Illinois, 32.5% in Iowa, 45.2% in Minnesota, 37.6% in Indiana and 42.6% in Wisconsin.

Festivals, concerts, sporting events, fairs and scores of other events have been canceled. Hotels have laid off thousands of people, and dining and shopping have been limited.

In Wisconsin, home to the Dells, Door County and a variety of other regional destinations, tourism accounted for $22.2 billion in spending in 2019. The pandemic has dealt a major blow to hotels, restaurants, attractions and retail shops that rely on visitors to bolster their bottom lines.

That’s been somewhat mitigated by thriving outdoor recreation, with people packing campgrounds and flooding hiking trails. Wisconsin reported an uptick in the sale of fishing licenses this year, and bike shops flourished. Even so, some estimate Wisconsin could lose more than $10 billion in tourism revenue compared to 2019.

Professional and college sports stadiums have sat empty, or close to it; the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee went virtual; Wisconsin and other states saw cancellation of state and most county fairs. Summerfest, promoted as the world’s largest music festival and which can draw 100,000 people to Milwaukee over its nine-day run, was silenced.

“Even though businesses remain open, they’re still down significantly,” said Noah Williams, an economist at UW-Madison and founding director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy.

In Door County, a popular destination for travelers from throughout the Midwest, spending was down only about 20% this season thanks to the diverse offerings that include camping, hiking, beaches, boating and restaurants offering expanded outdoor dining options.

In Wisconsin Dells, the “Waterpark Capital of the World,” tourism typically contributes more than $1 billion a year to the local economy. But this year, most of the water parks delayed opening, and one of the biggest draws, the Tommy Bartlett Show, never opened. In September, the company, known for its water ski shows and founded in 1952, announced it was closing for good.

Romy Snyder, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, said some businesses, such as those that rent boats, vacation housing and campsites, prospered this year while others struggled.

Snyder is hoping for a snow-filled winter that could draw people to ski resorts and cross country skiing and snowshoe trails.

“I can’t really speculate on what people are going to do. I know there are many families who are adjusting their holiday plans,” Snyder said.

In Madison, home to state government, UW-Madison and major technology and biotechnology companies, hotel construction in the past 20 years has boomed. They’ve thrived on business meetings, conferences, conventions and sporting events, most of which have now been scrubbed, dramatically scaled back or switched to virtual events.

That meant the 50,000 people who normally attend World Dairy Expo stayed home last month.

Intercollegiate athletics at UW-Madison produces an annual economic impact of $610 million for the state, including $395 million in Madison, according to a study completed last year. Each Badgers home football game contributes $16 million to the state's economy.

"A lot of the industry projections say it's going to be a while for our industry to bounce back,” said Phillip Mattsson-Boze, president of the Greater Madison Hotel & Lodging Association. "And a while being not a matter of months but a matter of years."

In Madison’s downtown, State Street runs from the Capitol to UW-Madison and is home to blocks of restaurants, shops, taverns and service businesses, all of which are struggling. It began in March with the pandemic, but the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to protests, some of which turned destructive. Windows were smashed and some stores looted. Plywood still covers the windows of many of the businesses, including the Overture Center, the city’s prized venue for concerts, plays and other cultural events.

Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the city’s Central Business Improvement District, said last week that pedestrian counts for the year are down nearly 70% on State Street, and businesses have reported that sales are off 50% to 70%.

‘Ride out the winter’

Governments, business associations and businesses themselves have scrambled this year to come up with tools and new ways of business to survive the pandemic.

General Manager Doug Paulson said Wave Graphics in Mattoon, Illinois, had to shut down its screen printing, embroidery, offset printing and other production for five days in mid-March as Illinois put its initial COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. It also put off a major expansion project.

When the company resumed production, it found that many customers, including high schools and colleges in the region, had postponed or canceled orders because of the pandemic.

Wave Graphics then pivoted to serve additional customers from other sections of the United States and has since built its production back up to fall 2019 levels, Paulson said. He added that the company and its approximately 50 employees have to work even harder now to maintain these levels.

“We've had a tough year in 2020 to keep everyone employed, but we have persevered and brought on some new customers,” Paulson said, adding that he is wary about mitigation measures increasing but ready to adapt again.

Patrick Hoban, the president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, took the leadership position in the fall of 2019. As he was settling in, the pandemic hit.

“This caught us out of left field for sure, but we have training when it comes to dealing with things like this, so there is a book on how to handle these situations,” he said. “We went through and created our own recovery plan internally with our board and then we worked the plan and partnered with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Businesses Bureau and created BNprepared.org and contacted all of the businesses and created a toolbox.”

BNPrepared.org serves as a resource for individuals, businesses and organizations in the Bloomington-Normal area during the pandemic.

“It is similar to what we would do on an ongoing basis, but this is more of a streamlined process to let people know what resources are available," Hoban said.

In April, Downtown Kenosha Inc., a Wisconsin nonprofit organization operating under the jurisdiction of the Lakeshore Business Improvement District, launched a small business loan fund and made awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to 23 businesses. Under the program, much of the loan amount does not have to be paid back.

Dawn Bella, owner of Dawn’s Style, was among those receiving a loan.

“It was like hitting the lottery,” she said.

The Lake Michigan shoreline community of Michigan City in Northwest Indiana also recently initiated a grant program, which will assist its small businesses with operating grants of up to $5,000.

In La Crosse, Wisconsin, corporations are matching dollars spent locally on Sundays to feed a small business grant fund, and a neighborhood business association just launched a marketing campaign to encourage local holiday shopping.

Local governments and groups are using the little federal relief they received and other donations to launch small business grants, and businesses are getting creative.

The city of La Crosse is allowing some of its restaurants to set up shop in street parking spots, while others offer heated bubbles for dining.

And while the Uff-Da Shoppe has decided to close, it did receive some early support from the state, in the form of a "We're All In" small business grant, which helped it survive the first shutdown.

One season at a time

Many businesses reopened with hopes of rebuilding to full capacity — but now are taking things one season at a time.

“We didn’t open back up to 100% knowing a second surge was coming,” said Drew Fox, the owner of 18th Street Brewery in Hammond, Gary and Indianapolis, Indiana. “We took things slow. It’s not about dollars and cents. Safety is first and foremost — though the financial impact will be felt by small businesses for months and years to come.”

The brewery is adapting now in a way common across the Midwest. It has installed heated tents outside its locations in Hammond and Indianapolis and is working to put up a heated tent at its patio in Gary.

“We’re hoping to ride out the winter with tents with proper ventilation and heaters,” Fox said. “We’re doing the best we can and are praying for minimal winter weather. We’re hoping we don’t get much snow and can sustain outdoor seating with heaters for as long as possible.”

Lee Enterprises Midwest reporters Kevin Barlow and Analisa Trofimuk, of The Bloomington Pantagraph; Donnette Beckett, of the Decatur Herald & Review; Rob Stroud, of the Champaign Journal Gazette and Mattoon Times-Courier; Joseph Pete and Andrew Steele, of The Times of Northwest Indiana; Barry Adams, of the Wisconsin State Journal; Rachel Mergen, of the La Crosse Tribune; Molly Parker, of the Southern Illinoisan; Dee Holzel, of the Racine Journal Times; and Daniel Truttschel and Heather Larson Poyner, of the Kenosha News, contributed to this article.

